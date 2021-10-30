Doc Destiny: Numerology and Diwali

This festive season, the five special consecutive days are — Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdasi, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Going by the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated on the day of Amavasya or the new moon, which falls on the 15th day of the waning moon or Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year Kartik Amavasya is on Thursday, November 4.

Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped on Diwali. According to the beliefs, worshipping Maa Lakshmi on Diwali brings happiness and prosperity to the house and family members. It is also believed that there will be no shortage of money if you worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the day of Diwali.

Let’s implement numerology and do pooja as per our date of birth and decorate the pooja thali accordingly.

Birth No. 1

Pray to Surya/ Sun or Vishnu. They should use a copper kalash and keep wheat grains in the pooja thali. Also, keeping orange flowers, fruits and mithai is perfect.

Birth No. 2

Praying to Shiva or the moon with silver kalash or thali. White flowers or mithai. Keep rice or milk or curd for pooja.

Birth No. 3

Praying to your Kul Guru or Kul Devi/ Devta is good. Make an aum with haldi. Keep yellow foods/ mithai, flowers and a gold coin in pooja thali.

Birth No. 4

Pray to Ganesha. Keep mixed grains, silver coins, your mobile or any other gadget, your visiting card while praying, swastika symbol and four diyas in a thali.

Birth No. 5

Pray to Budh or Goddess Laxmi or Lord Ganesha. Keep durva, green moong, green banana and five flowers. You will also need five diyas and green cloth for pooja.

Birth No. 6

Pray to Maa Laxmi. Keep silver coins or Lakshmi charran, a lotus flower, and a crystal mala in a silver thali. Use a pink cloth for covering the thali.

Birth No. 7

Pray to Narasimha or your ancestors. Use water or any liquids, white colour flowers or mithai, agarbatti, kapoor, gomti chakra and silver coins.

Birth No. 8

Pray to Shani Dev. Keep black urad dal, Kamal Gatta mala, iron or eight metals kalash, fabric or metal to donate along with some coins.

Birth No. 9

Pray to Hanumanji with red kumkum and keep red flowers or a rose, bajra, mangal/coral stone, masoor dal or apples or pomegranate for daan.

Decorate homes, especially entrances, with diyas, rangolis, flowers, lights, candles and keep them clutter-free and decorative.

The Shubh Timings for pooja are

On November 2, 2021 (Dhanteras)

6:18 pm to 8:11 pm

On November 4, 2021

The entire day is auspicious, right from 6:03 am to 2:44 am on November 5. The best time is 6:09 pm to 8:20 pm

The mantras to chant are

Om Hreem Kubera Namah

or

Aum Maha Laxmi Namah

Here’s wishing you all a very happy Dhanteras, Deepawali and a prosperous new year.

