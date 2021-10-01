Doc Destiny: All about Number 1

Today’s date being October 1, in today’s column, we will discuss the significance and importance of Number 1 and the unique qualities, characteristics of people who have an association with this number. Individuals who are born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month have a huge influence of number 1 in their lives.

Their ruling planet is Sun (Surya). All numbers begin from Number 1 just as the sun is the centre point and all planets revolved around it similarly Number 1 people enjoy the same status in life. Number 1 persons have a special identity and are very individualistic. Number 1 is denoted as king, father, head, and leader in any group. They are born leaders. Number 1 denotes the Supreme Being and God. It also signifies that a person takes birth and goes away alone. The day allotted is Sunday and the deity is Surya.

People who are born on the above-mentioned dates tend to stay at the top in life. Such individuals are honest, who like to be honoured and respected. They always like to have the best out of all facets of life and will eventually enjoy all the comforts and luxuries. They will have the tendency to spend without hesitation in the pursuit of gaining comforts in life. These intelligent beings work hard in whatever work or job they choose. Therefore, their efforts succeed without hindrance.

They indulge themselves in all sorts of work without haste and they do not suffer any setback due to impediments or hurdles. They proceed ahead with confidence and succeed. They are also strict and straightforward. They will have many enemies owing to this trait of honesty and strict discipline.

There is a full-fledged openness in friendship and enmity. They never go out seeking a new friendship, but their tendency to be helpful gains the friendship of many people. They are independent by nature. Number 1 people do not like to be subjected to the command of others. They hold on to their self-dignity. Flattery is not in their nature.

They help others without any expectations in return. Due to their analytical knowledge and sharp intellect, they learn many things easily. They have good intuitive powers. They can easily master, oratorical and writing skills, if they do try. They are good listeners.

They work hard until they get rewarded for whatever they are doing. Though they move with many people, they accept the friendship of a few. Having selected a few, they will stand by them and offer them help voluntarily in times of need. They will never covet the possessions of another, as a general rule. Poets, artists, doctors, politicians, businessmen, and the like can be seen in the group of people who come under number one. They do very well in politics. The Sun gives them the power and fortune to rule and as a result, they occupy high positions in government services. Wanderlusts by heart and being lovers of nature, they love visiting natural places, like forests, mountains and beaches.

