Doc Destiny: Decoding 2020

The year 2020 is the year of suddenness, movement, and change. This year expect the unexpected. The year will be full of lows and highs, ups and downs. The year 2020 will be a great year for those who are in the field of creativity, especially for those in the music industry. Sectors like theatre, dance, water and air based transport, tourism, jewellery, interior designing, food and beverages will rise and grow.

This year is going to be very beneficial for those whose destiny number is 2, 4 or 7. 2+2 = 4 and the number 4 is ruled by the planet Uranus (Rahu) which will lead to big shifts and sudden changes.

People will change their jobs, their work profile, business. Students may change their subjects, people will be more likely to shift from one city to the other or may move to another country.

Rahu denotes speculation and which will trigger immense changes in the share market. This year is highly favourable for gamblers. All business-related to speculation will do well. This year is equally beneficial for builders, developers or those who are in real estate.

Higher energies will merge and work in harmony. The change in the axis and spirituality will be highly recognised and experienced.

Astrology, numerology, chakra reading, aura study, palmistry, reiki, and graphology will reach to new heights. The belief system will encounter a great shift.

New moralities of occult sciences will emerge in 2020.

Amalgamations, alliances of business or politics are there on the cards. Those who are in a relationship from a long time will tie the knot this year.

People will work very hard this year. Buying houses, the opening of new ventures will happen more. Changes in laws, government policies and the legislature will happen for the betterment of people and our nation.

Three tips for 2020:

Accept change with grace as the change is inevitable, change is the way of life, change indicates progress. So welcome the change.

Believe in your intuition and listen to your inner voice. Do what your gut feeling tells you.

Since the zero is repeating in 2020, it denotes infinity. ‘The Givers Gain’ policy will work like magic. Just Follow It.