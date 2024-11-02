 Diwali Padwa 2024: Puja Rituals To Follow While Celebrating Bali Pratipada
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDiwali Padwa 2024: Puja Rituals To Follow While Celebrating Bali Pratipada

Diwali Padwa 2024: Puja Rituals To Follow While Celebrating Bali Pratipada

Diwali Padwa or Bali Pratipada commemorates demon king Bali, representing the triumph of righteousness over wickedness. Everything you need to know about the rituals to follow and more.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Diwali 2024: Bali Pratipada rituals to follow | File

Diwali Padwa, also called Bali Puja or Bali Pratipada, is observed on the initial day of Kartik Pratipada, following Diwali Puja. This celebration happens at the same time as Govardhan Puja, but unlike Govardhan Puja, which honours the Govardhan Hill and Lord Krishna, Bali Puja is centred around receiving blessings from the demon king Bali.

Celebrated in India during Diwali thanks to a blessing given by Lord Vishnu, Bali Pratipada symbolises the victory of righteousness over wrongdoing, rendering this day an important event for followers. The important festival of Bali Pratipada will be observed on Saturday, November 2 this year, as per Drik Panchang.

History Of Bali Pratipada

As per the tales related to the Vamana Avatar of Lord Vishnu, the demon king Bali was sent to Patala (the underworld) by Lord Vishnu. Nevertheless, thanks to Bali's generosity, Vishnu allowed him to visit Bhulok (the earthly realm) for a period of three days. King Bali is thought to have granted blessings to his followers at that time.

Religious texts state that the centre of the household should feature an image of King Bali and his wife Vindhyavali. This picture will be decorated with five various hues, and followers are encouraged to worship this vibrant depiction during Bali Puja.

FPJ Shorts
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq Starts November Month With Good Footing As US President Election Is Underway
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq Starts November Month With Good Footing As US President Election Is Underway
Mumbai: De-Addiction Cases At KEM Hospital Rise By 15-20% In 2024
Mumbai: De-Addiction Cases At KEM Hospital Rise By 15-20% In 2024
Maha TET 2024 Admit Cards Released At mahatet.in; Check Out Steps To Download
Maha TET 2024 Admit Cards Released At mahatet.in; Check Out Steps To Download
Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Holds Her Close During Diwali Celebrations, Actress Makes Relationship Instagram Official
Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Holds Her Close During Diwali Celebrations, Actress Makes Relationship Instagram Official
Read Also
Diwali 2024: 7 Sugar-Free Sweets For Health Conscious & Gym Enthusiasts In Bhopal
article-image

Diwali Bali Pratipada 2024: Rituals To Observe

The customs of Bali Pratipada differ among regions but typically involve giving gifts to show respect to King Bali and the gods. Hindus start their day by taking a traditional oil bath, and then they put on fresh clothing. At the entrance of homes, colorful Rangoli or Kolam designs are displayed, and images of Bali and his wife, Vindhyavali, are worshipped, usually crafted from clay or cow dung.

As night descends, lights are illuminated at entrances and shrines. Community sports, feasting, and the traditional dice game pachikalu are part of the celebrations, originating from a legend with gods Shiva, Parvati, Kartikeya, and Ganesha.

Cultural events and music concerts are included in the celebrations in western India. In Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, farming communities also participate in unique traditions like Kedaragauri Vratam, Gopuja, and Gouramma Puja, involving cleaning cowsheds and worshipping adorned images of King Bali.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhai Dooj 2024: 7 Traditional Attires Every Brother Should Try

Bhai Dooj 2024: 7 Traditional Attires Every Brother Should Try

Diwali Padwa 2024: Puja Rituals To Follow While Celebrating Bali Pratipada

Diwali Padwa 2024: Puja Rituals To Follow While Celebrating Bali Pratipada

Salman Khan Astrology Predictions: Actor Will Quit Acting, To Get Into Film, TV Production Next Year

Salman Khan Astrology Predictions: Actor Will Quit Acting, To Get Into Film, TV Production Next Year

Embrace The Harmony Of Conscious Vaastu This Diwali

Embrace The Harmony Of Conscious Vaastu This Diwali

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period 2nd November To 15th November...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period 2nd November To 15th November...