Discover The Soothing Effects of the Dead Sea

New Delhi [India], May 16: The majority of people pay a visit to the Dead Sea owing to its popularity as a major tourist spot and being one of the astounding wonders of the world. Apart from its awe-inspiring landscapes, the Dead Sea possesses astonishing health benefits too.

If you intend to rejuvenate your body, mind, and soul, then you may head straight to this spot and make the most out of this unparalleled journey. However, those individuals who are planning a trip to the Dead Sea may consider boarding a flight via Royal Jordanian as they offer a plethora of privileges and benefits thereby ensuring a hassle-free travelling experience.

Now let us uncover the healing properties of this remarkable tourist destination in detail.

Healing powers of the Dead Sea

The Dead Sea is a fusion of therapeutic salts and minerals. Unlike other ocean waters, this sea contains the optimal presence of salt. People suffering from chronic skin, severe joint conditions, and respiratory ailments may consider taking a dip in this sea for immediate effect. It is presumed that individuals struggling with chronic diseases such as asthma, arthritis, and psoriasis will have long-lasting relief. Due to its high level of salt concentration, it prevents your body from sinking and keeps you afloat.

Sun

As the Dead Sea is located at an altitude of 430 metres below sea level, it is quite difficult for harmful ultraviolet rays to seep through. Therefore, water vapour, minerals, and air molecules play a pivotal role in the filtration process and ensure that only useful rays blend with the sea. This place experiences favourable climatic conditions during the entire year.

Magic of Mud Mask

Wallow in a Mud Mask session where your face will be smeared with mud. It is presumed that this mud is rich in minerals that are extracted from the shores of the Dead Sea. Once it is applied, it soaks up the foreign elements thereby nourishing your skin. This process ensures a soothing effect on your body.

Enhanced blood circulation and promotes metabolism

The presence of magnesium in the Dead Sea helps in boosting metabolism and improves blood circulation as well. It is best suited for those who are encountering cardiovascular diseases. Tourists from all corners of the globe frequently visit this place to unwind in the tranquil environment encircled by the unrivalled charm of the Dead Sea.

Reduce stress and a sense of well-being

The integration of an unflappable atmosphere and the tranquilising effect of waters rich in minerals would shape an environment favourable for ameliorating stress. Most of the tourists seek solace amidst the sanative landscape. This makes the Dead Sea one of the preferred weekend retreats for people scouting for mental restoration.

Alleviates symptoms of Arthritis and Joint pain

The Dead Sea contains high levels of magnesium and bromide. It comes to the aid of people suffering from acute osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. For maximum mobility and to abate joint pain, you may consider taking a dip in the buoyant waters of the Dead Sea.

Air

The air circulating within the Dead Sea contains an optimal oxygen density of approximately 15%. It is free from the presence of foreign contaminants, minimum humidity, and dry making it conducive for people struggling with respiratory issues and asthma. Apart from that, the existence of magnesium and bromine helps in reducing tension and stress.

Indulge in Yoga and Meditation

It is an excellent opportunity for the visitors to boost their immunity levels by taking part in Yoga and Meditation in the idyllic settings of the Dead Sea. The mixture of salubrious atmosphere and conscious practices pave the way for a soothing experience amongst the tourists.

Loosen up

Pause for a moment and witness the panoramic views of the surrounding areas. Take a handful of mud as a souvenir.

Conclusion

Upraise your weekend getaway to this captivating spot and bask in the lap of luxury amidst the astonishing wonders of the Dead Sea. Those who desire to enjoy a seamless air travel experience may consider approaching the official website of Royal Jordanian and booking flight tickets at a budget-friendly rate. There are several offers and privileges tailor-made for discerning passengers.