Discover The Hidden Gems Of Paris 2024: A Look At The Olympics' Lesser-Known Events

As the Paris 2024 Olympics kick off with a spectacular array of events, it’s easy to get swept up in popular sports like basketball or shooting. You might overlook the exciting, lesser-known games making their mark. From the energetic moves of breakdancing to the precision of climbing, these unique events are adding a fresh and thrilling twist to the games. We dive into the lesser-known highlights of Paris 2024, where every corner of the Olympics is brimming with surprises and new stories to tell.

Breaking

Breaking has evolved from a dance party to a competitive sport contested all across the world, but the 2024 Paris Games will mark the first time break dancers compete for Olympic gold. Breaking was voted into the 2024 Games but was not selected for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, so the earliest it might return to the Olympic stage is 2032 in Brisbane, Australia. Breaking is also known as breakdancing. This dance sport features head-to-head battles where athletes, known as breakers, perform a series of acrobatic and rhythmic moves set to music. Each breaker is judged on creativity, technique, style, and musicality. The competition consists of preliminary rounds leading up to the finals Breaking events will take place on August 9 and 10 on the Paris Olympics schedule.

Sport climbing

Sport climbing is making a thrilling return at the Paris 2024 Olympics, building on its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games. This dynamic sport is divided into three disciplines: bouldering, lead climbing, and speed climbing. In bouldering, climbers tackle fixed routes on a 4.5-meter wall without ropes. Lead climbing involves scaling a 15-meter wall as high as possible within six minutes, using safety ropes. Speed climbing is a race up a 15-meter wall, with the fastest climber winning. The sport climbing events in Paris will be held from August 5 to August 10, 2024.

Marathon swimming

Marathon swimming is a key event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, taking place on August 8 and 9. This challenging race covers a distance of 10 kilometres in open water, testing the endurance and stamina of the athletes. Swimmers used to compete in the sea or lakes throughout the year, it is not common for them to swim in a river, and this makes it unique. The river’s different currents will test swimmers' adaptability and strategy. This competition will be held on the scenic Seine River, providing a picturesque backdrop for the competition. Marathon swimming requires not only physical strength but also strategic pacing and navigation skills, making it one of the most demanding and exciting endurance events at the Olympics.

3x3 basketball

The 3x3 basketball game made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This fast-paced and exciting version of basketball features two teams of three players each, competing on a half-court. The game duration is short, with a 10-minute period or the first team to score 21 points winning. A 12-second shot clock ensures constant action and rapid play. In the Paris 2024 Olympics, 3x3 basketball is happening from July 30 to August 5. This game is a thrilling experience for both players and viewers.

Handball

This game is not known by many individuals. Handball is an ongoing game that is happening from July 25 to August 11 at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This fast-paced sport is played indoors, with two teams of seven players each aiming to score goals by throwing a ball into the opposing team’s net. Players can pass, dribble, and shoot the ball, and they have to follow rules such as taking no more than three steps without dribbling. Matches consist of two 30-minute halves. The game demands speed, teamwork, and strategic play, making it an exciting and thrilling action for fans.