Discover How Conscious Movement Can Reverse The Path From Pain To Mobility

Needless to say, for all kinds of mobility to continue in its full form and function, one is required to be moving but sub-maximal and intensity very minimal. Exercise in the form of creative, productive, movements well-coordinated between the mental awareness, joints, bones, muscles, your whole muscular anatomy increases vitality, boosts immunity and establishes longevity in the human body. Because circulation of fluids, blood, lymphatic drain and all arteries, veins nerves get stimulated with your movement. All this keeps our joints healthy, especially the tissues, the cartilage, they get lubricated. Which is why exercise is suggested for the same.

If one wants to do exercises just twice in a week, then once a while we can do Movements in the water, that can be very beneficial. Movements like leg extension in the water, leg kicking in, freestyle crawl kicking the water. Then moving hands in breaststroke and hands in crawl movement. Then back stroke movement. Walking sideways, backwards or just simply just standing in water.

Other than movements in water, one can do exercises specifically targeting specific muscles and joints prone to pain -

We must know that hips do support our entire torso and it’s a connect between legs and our upper body – back. Hips ought to be strong as they help in performance in terms of sports, workouts, injury prevention, they help in improving daily functions by allowing proper force generation, shock absorption, balanced movement patterns and gives you lot of vanity when you wear clothes. Do these exercises for Hip Mobility.

Do big circles at your hips: While moving in clockwise and anti-clockwise direction we ease out the stress of the day.

Squats: When you do squat or any kind of lower body workouts, engage the hips, and make sure that we stretch them well.

Clamshell: Place your feet together and bend your knees while lying on your side. Raise your top knee toward the ceiling while keeping your feet in contact. Hold, then slowly let go. Clamshells can be a useful exercise for building up hip muscles like the gluteus medius, which can improve hip stability and alleviate some types of hip discomfort.

Lunges: Lunges help by strengthening and stretching the hip flexors and surrounding muscles. The forward lunge, reverse lunge, and lateral lunge are important variations that emphasize various ranges of motion to increase strength and mobility.

Along with weak hips, knee and ankle pain can also manifest, so the alignment and strengthening of the hips is most important.

Knees are not just joints, they are the foundation that allows us to walk, climb, sit, rise, travel, and move through life with dignity.

Your knee joint's supporting muscles can be strengthened with low-impact exercises and gentle stretching.

Work your way up to half squats, calf lifts, and other leg lift variations after stretching your hamstrings, quadriceps.

Try heel and calf stretch: Facing a wall. Lean back one foot as far as is comfortable while keeping your hands on the wall. Both feet should have their toes pointed forward, their heels level, and their knees slightly bent. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds while leaning into it. Your back leg ought to feel stretched. Repeat with a different leg.

For Knee joint mobility, flexibility, and range of motion, do Knee Circles, while holding at thigh draw circles at your knee joint in sitting position 5 times each side.

Back exercises are generally good, so that our overall body movements are well coordinated, try these exercises for Back Mobility:

Lying down exercises is best for back: Lying down and moving in different directions. Back on the ground, knees folded apart twisting your knees both onto one side with hands out open and head to the opposite side. And keep moving from left to right and right to left together. Then line your lower back and cycling with your legs gently can be done.

Pressing onto your feet to raise your hips off the mat while maintaining a solid posture while lying on your back with your knees bent and your feet hip-width apart. These poses strengthen the back muscles.

If someone starts working out, breathing, stretching, eating clean, green, meditating, sleeping well, then there is a very big chance that the ailments and states of ailments and diseases brewing inside, get stabilized and if the lifestyle improves to 100%, they can begin to get reversed as well.

All this leads to Increased productivity, lower healthcare costs, and a longer, more active workforce that stimulates innovation and consumption are all ways that a healthy population strengthens the economy. As essential to a nation's human capital as education and skill development, public health has a direct impact on its prosperity.

(Dr Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)