What Is 'Revenge Quitting'? This Toxic Workplace Trend Is Making A Strong Comeback In 2026

Quitting a job used to be a carefully planned exit with notice periods, polite emails and awkward goodbyes. But in 2026, a growing number of employees are choosing a very different route. They're logging off midday, dropping resignation mails without notice, and walking out without a backward glance. Welcome to the era of "revenge quitting", a workplace trend that's less about career moves and more about reclaiming dignity.

While the term first made headlines in 2025, revenge quitting has returned louder this year, driven by burnout, broken trust and a deep sense of emotional exhaustion among workers.

So, what exactly is Revenge Quitting?

'Revenge quitting' refers to employees leaving their jobs abruptly, often without serving notice, as a form of protest against toxic work environments. Unlike impulsive resignations or better-offer exits, this kind of quitting carries intention. It's not about the next pay cheque; it's about sending a message.

Mental health counsellor Ankita Paul explains, "Most of us have quit something at some point because we felt drained or unappreciated. But quitting to make a point – that's revenge quitting."

In other words, it’s an emotional exit after months or years of being ignored, overworked or disrespected.

Why is everyone suddenly doing it?

A Monster report surveying over 3,600 US workers in March 2025 revealed that 47 percent admitted to quitting without notice due to frustration, while 57 percent said they had seen a colleague do the same.

The survey suggests that post-pandemic workplaces promised flexibility, empathy and balance, but many employees feel those promises quietly disappeared. Mandatory office returns, unrealistic targets, stagnant pay and lack of recognition have created an emotional pressure cooker.

According to Ankita Paul, revenge quitting often looks sudden from the outside but is anything but impulsive. "People usually endure silently for a long time. When boundaries are repeatedly ignored and worth goes unacknowledged, quitting becomes a way to regain self-respect."

Despite how it's portrayed on social media, revenge quitting is about survival. Paul adds, "This decision often comes after emotional burnout. At that stage, outcomes no longer matter; peace does. Choosing mental well-being over tolerance isn't impulsive; it's protective."

Many employees stop negotiating, stop explaining and stop hoping things will improve. Walking away becomes the only way left to feel in control.

Psychology behind the 'revenge'

Counselling psychologist Dr Devanshi Desai offers a deeper psychological lens. "Revenge is often misunderstood as emotional release. But research shows it rarely brings lasting satisfaction," she explains.

In workplace contexts, revenge quitting carries a retaliatory layer, as the employee wants the organisation to "feel" the loss. However, Dr Desai points out that this intention doesn't always deliver closure. "In many cases, people expect relief or validation, but the frustration doesn't fully resolve. Instead, these exits should be seen as warning signs that workplace mental health and fairness need urgent attention."

She also highlights a growing trend: employees sharing their resignation stories online. While this can feel empowering, it's often a sign of unresolved hurt rather than healing.

Is revenge quitting empowering or risky?

That's where the conversation gets complicated. On one hand, revenge quitting can feel liberating, especially for those stuck in unhealthy environments. On the other hand, abrupt exits may carry long-term consequences, from financial stress to career instability.

Experts suggest the real issue isn't the quitting itself, but "why" people feel pushed to that point. When employees choose dignity over endurance, it signals a deeper failure of organisational culture.

What employers need to understand

Revenge quitting isn't a trend to dismiss; it’s feedback. Loud, uncomfortable feedback. Burnout, lack of recognition, poor communication and inflexible systems are at the heart of this wave. If organisations continue to treat emotional exhaustion as weakness, they risk losing talent without warning.

As Dr Desai notes, "Instead of labelling these exits as dramatic, companies should ask what systems allowed the frustration to build in silence."