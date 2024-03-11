Did You Strawberry Buttermilk Exists? Know Health Benefits And Different Ways Of Sipping This Drink To Beat Summer Heat

As summer takes hold in Chennai, the Traffic Police Department has initiated a program to provide relief to its personnel combating extreme heat. On March 9 the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, R. Sudhakar launched the distribution of buttermilk and pit hats to traffic police to cope with the rising temperatures. As we fight the rising heat, let's delve into the variety of buttermilk that you can try this summer!

Buttermilk is also called Chaach in Hindi. It is a refreshing and nutritious drink made by mixing lemon juice or vinegar to the mix. Buttermilk is a rich source of vitamins like vitamin B12 and minerals such as calcium, potassium. It is a healthy and cool drink to escape the summer heat.

Types of Buttermilk:

Plain Buttermilk

The plain and simple classic buttermilk is an easy and quick drink for the summer heat. It is made of a mixture of fresh curd, salt and chilled water. It is very easy to make and a healthy drink for hot days.

Masala Buttermilk

Also known as Masala Chaach, Masala Buttermilk is a mixture of curd, green chilli, jeera powder, curry leaves, cilantro, chaat masala, salt and black salt, and water. It is a very healthy drink with a tangy and spicy flavour.

Mango Buttermilk

Mango buttermilk is a great beverage for all the mango lovers. It is a fruity and creamy buttermilk made with raw mangoes. It is a flavourful and healthy drink for the sweaty days.

Strawberry Buttermilk

For all the sweet buttermilk lovers, strawberry buttermilk is a great drink for the summer heat. It is a sweet and creamy strawberry flavoured buttermilk made with fresh strawberries, natural yoghurt, green chilli, cilantro leaves, salt, chaat masala, cumin powder and water.

Try these amazing varieties of buttermilk this summer to beat the heat!