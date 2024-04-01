Did Someone Fool You Already? Before This Day Ends, Know Interesting History Of April Fools Day

April Fool's Day is celebrated on 1st April every year. It is an unofficial event celebrated widely around the world by making silly jokes or by pulling pranks on someone. Even if you can fool your friends or family members, be ready for the after-revenge that they might take by pranking you too.

April Fool's Day is widely celebrated in India by the younger generation online by sharing memes, pulling pranks, and joking around on the internet. You can share laughter and joy with everyone, but make sure not to hurt someone during the pranking process.

Why is 1st April Celebrated as April Fool's Day?

We celebrate this day every year without actually knowing the reason behind its celebration. It has been celebrated on 1st April for centuries, and there are many theories behind its origin.

The origin of April Fools Day can be traced back to the 16th century, when France switched the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, moving the start of the new year from around late March or early April to January. As every change takes time for acceptance, even this change took time to get accepted by everyone. People were confused, and some people even continued to celebrate the new year in spring. Those who stuck to the old date were called fools, and jokes were made about them by the people who followed the new calendar, leading to the origin of the name 'April Fools'.

Another theory that gave rise to April Fools Day is mentioned in a 1561 poem by Flemish poet Eduard de Dene. He mentioned that a nobleman pranked his servant by sending him on silly tasks on April 1st.

April Fools Day can also be linked to ancient Roman festivals like Hilaria, celebrated in late March. Hilaria is a festival where people wear funny costumes and prank each other, similar to today's April Fools Day pranks.