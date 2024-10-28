 Dhanteras 2024: Auspicious Things To Buy And What To Avoid On The First Day Of Diwali
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDhanteras 2024: Auspicious Things To Buy And What To Avoid On The First Day Of Diwali

Dhanteras 2024: Auspicious Things To Buy And What To Avoid On The First Day Of Diwali

Dhanteras 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Canva

The auspicious festival of Dhanteras is right upon us! This holy day marks the beginning of the Festival of Lights—Diwali. This day, Dhanteras will be observed on Tuesday, October 29.

In India, Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, kickstart the celebration of the five-day Diwali festival, which is observed with reverence and joy. It occurs on the 13th day of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Kartik.

Read Also
Diwali 2024, Dhanteras: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, And All To Know About Dhantrayodashi
article-image

Dhanteras 2024 Significance

Dhanteras is a day that celebrates wealth, prosperity, and health. It is considered lucky to buy valuable items like gold, silver, and other precious metals, as people believe it brings blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. The day is also dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, who is linked to health, and Lord Kuber, the god of riches. Traditions are followed to honour these deities for prosperity and well-being.

FPJ Shorts
'The Real Tarzan' Fearlessly Plays & Kisses Snake In Viral Video, Stuns Netizens
'The Real Tarzan' Fearlessly Plays & Kisses Snake In Viral Video, Stuns Netizens
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anand Dighe's Nephew Kedar Takes Blessings At Shakti Sthal In Thane, To File Nomination Against Eknath Shinde; VIDEO
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anand Dighe's Nephew Kedar Takes Blessings At Shakti Sthal In Thane, To File Nomination Against Eknath Shinde; VIDEO
Tata's Taj Hotel In Lucknow Receives A Bomb Threat Via Email
Tata's Taj Hotel In Lucknow Receives A Bomb Threat Via Email
Maha TET Admit Card 2024: MSCE To Release Hall Ticket Today; Check Out Steps to Download
Maha TET Admit Card 2024: MSCE To Release Hall Ticket Today; Check Out Steps to Download

Dhanteras 2024: Things you should buy on Dhanatrayodashi

Buying auspicious items on Dhanteras is observed as lucky and prosperous. Here are things you should do on this day to bring good luck and wealth into your house:

Gold and Silver

You should buy gold and silver items, such as jewellery or gold coins, to bring wealth and prosperity into your house.

Read Also
Diwali 2024: Know Why Buying Gold On Dhanteras Is Considered Auspicious
article-image

Utensils

Apart from gold and silver, consider buying utensils, especially copper and brass utensils, as they represent wealth in the home.

Vehicles

For some devotees, purchasing a car or motorcycle on this fortunate day is auspicious. However, it is advised to pay the day before for positivity.

Gadgets and Appliances

To increase comfort and efficiency, modern houses frequently make investments in new equipment during Dhanteras.

Broom

It is believed that buying a broom on Dhanteras sweeps away all the financial problems from the house.

What to avoid on Dhanteras?

Here are things you should avoid doing during Dhanteras:

It is advised to use a minimum of ghee or oil on the Dhanteras celebration.

Any teams in black are considered bad luck. Additionally, sharp objects such as scissors and knives are believed to attract negative energy and bad luck during Dhanteras.

Read Also
Know Why Dhanteras Is Celebrated; All About History & Significance Of First Day Of Diwali
article-image

It is believed to buy and give gifts a day before Dhanteras.

Do not lend money or repay loans on Dhanteras.

Lastly, do not use plastic or items on this auspicious day, as it brings bad luck to the house.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhanteras 2024: 5 Auspicious Gold Items To Buy On Dhantrayodashi To Invite Good Luck

Dhanteras 2024: 5 Auspicious Gold Items To Buy On Dhantrayodashi To Invite Good Luck

Dhanteras 2024: Auspicious Things To Buy And What To Avoid On The First Day Of Diwali

Dhanteras 2024: Auspicious Things To Buy And What To Avoid On The First Day Of Diwali

'No Exercise': Vidya Balan Reveals Weight Loss Secret, Credits Special Diet

'No Exercise': Vidya Balan Reveals Weight Loss Secret, Credits Special Diet

Sylvia Plath's Birth Anniversary: 7 Popular Love Quotes By The Poetess

Sylvia Plath's Birth Anniversary: 7 Popular Love Quotes By The Poetess

Know Why Dhanteras Is Celebrated; All About History & Significance Of First Day Of Diwali

Know Why Dhanteras Is Celebrated; All About History & Significance Of First Day Of Diwali