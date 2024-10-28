Dhanteras 2024: Auspicious Things To Buy And What To Avoid On The First Day Of Diwali

Canva

The auspicious festival of Dhanteras is right upon us! This holy day marks the beginning of the Festival of Lights—Diwali. This day, Dhanteras will be observed on Tuesday, October 29.

In India, Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, kickstart the celebration of the five-day Diwali festival, which is observed with reverence and joy. It occurs on the 13th day of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Kartik.

Dhanteras 2024 Significance

Dhanteras is a day that celebrates wealth, prosperity, and health. It is considered lucky to buy valuable items like gold, silver, and other precious metals, as people believe it brings blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. The day is also dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, who is linked to health, and Lord Kuber, the god of riches. Traditions are followed to honour these deities for prosperity and well-being.

Dhanteras 2024: Things you should buy on Dhanatrayodashi

Buying auspicious items on Dhanteras is observed as lucky and prosperous. Here are things you should do on this day to bring good luck and wealth into your house:

Gold and Silver

You should buy gold and silver items, such as jewellery or gold coins, to bring wealth and prosperity into your house.

Utensils

Apart from gold and silver, consider buying utensils, especially copper and brass utensils, as they represent wealth in the home.

Vehicles

For some devotees, purchasing a car or motorcycle on this fortunate day is auspicious. However, it is advised to pay the day before for positivity.

Gadgets and Appliances

To increase comfort and efficiency, modern houses frequently make investments in new equipment during Dhanteras.

Broom

It is believed that buying a broom on Dhanteras sweeps away all the financial problems from the house.

What to avoid on Dhanteras?

Here are things you should avoid doing during Dhanteras:

It is advised to use a minimum of ghee or oil on the Dhanteras celebration.

Any teams in black are considered bad luck. Additionally, sharp objects such as scissors and knives are believed to attract negative energy and bad luck during Dhanteras.

It is believed to buy and give gifts a day before Dhanteras.

Do not lend money or repay loans on Dhanteras.

Lastly, do not use plastic or items on this auspicious day, as it brings bad luck to the house.