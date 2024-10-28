Know Why Dhanteras Is Celebrated; All About History & Significance Of First Day Of Diwali

By: Manasi Kamble | October 28, 2024

On October 29, 2024, as Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali, explore the fascinating tale, customs, worship ceremonies, and importance of this special day devoted to wealth and well-being.

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, signifies the start of the five-day Diwali celebration, observed with respect and happiness throughout India. Occurring on the 13th day of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Kartik.

Dhanteras represents wealth and prosperity, as believers think that purchasing these goods brings blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth.

Dhanteras is a day dedicated to celebrating Lord Dhanvantari and focusing on health and wellness.

Dhanteras is believed to be a very fortunate day for buying valuable items such as gold, silver, and other precious metals.

During Dhanteras, individuals follow traditions to honor Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kuber, and Goddess Lakshmi.

Offerings such as flowers, sweets, and specially prepared dishes help to create a joyful atmosphere during the celebration.

According to Drik Panchang, the puja on Dhanteras should be done during the auspicious timing of 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM this year.

Thanks For Reading!

