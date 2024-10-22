Diwali 2024, Dhanteras: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, And All To Know About Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras Muhurat | File Image

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, signifies the start of the five-day Diwali celebration. It is a significant event that commemorates riches, success, and well-being. In 2024, Dhanteras falls on Tuesday, October 29th.

Dhanteras is observed to pay tribute to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of fortune, who appeared from the ocean when it was churned during the Milky Sea episode (Samudra Manthan). It is believed that this sacred occasion brought great luck to the deities. Lord Kubera, the god of riches, is also venerated on this day, along with Goddess Lakshmi.

Dhanteras Puja 2024: Muhurat Timings



The celebration of Dhanteras Puja is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, 2024. The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat commences at 6:30 PM and concludes at 8:12 PM. The Yama Deepam muhurat falls on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

During Dhanteras Puja, the most suitable time to conduct the ceremonies is Pradosh Kaal, a time frame of around 2 hours and 24 minutes following the sunset.

It is thought that at this moment, the Sthir Lagna (fixed ascendant) arises, ensuring that the home continues to have the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.



Avoid conducting the Puja during Choghadiya Muhurat because these periods are better suited for travelling rather than religious rituals. The Taurus ascendant, known as Vrishabha Lagna, often coincides with Pradosh Kaal, creating a favourable opportunity for performing Lakshmi Puja on Diwali.

Dhanvantari Puja 2024: Rituals

To pay respects to Lord Yama, the deity of death, and prevent premature death in your household, place lamps, also known as Yamadeep, outside your residence.

Dhanteras 2024: Significance



Dhanteras is a moment to invite wealth and wellbeing into one's existence by honoring Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Devotees believe that by observing the rituals at the correct time, particularly during Pradosh Kaal with Sthir Lagna, they can maintain the goddess's blessings in their households. In addition to riches, the day emphasizes the significance of well-being with the celebration of Dhanvantari Jayanti and safeguarding loved ones with the Yamadeep ceremony.