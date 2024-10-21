Diwali 2024: All You Need To Know About Date And Why Is It Celebrated?

Diwali 2024: Date and understanding why it is celebrated | File

Diwali, also referred to as Deepavali, is the Hindu festival of lights, with different versions observed in other Indian faiths. It represents the spiritual triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali 2024: Date

Uncertainty lingers on whether Diwali (Laxmi Pujan) will be celebrated on October 31st or November 1st as the 'Festival of Lights' draws near. The exact date of Diwali may differ based on where you are situated.



In Maharashtra, Diwali begins on Govatsa Dwadashi, one day earlier, whereas in Gujarat, celebrations start two days in advance on Agyaras.



Lakshmi Puja is performed in all states of India during Diwali, when the Amavasya moon is visible. Certain cities have Diwali celebrations planned for November 1, 2024.



As stated by Drik Panchang, Diwali will be observed on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Why Do We Celebrate Diwali?



Diwali represents Lord Rama's comeback to Ayodhya with Maa Sita and Lord Lakshman post conquering Ravana and concluding his 14-year banishment. Hindus worldwide celebrate Diwali to commemorate their cultural history, celebrating in various locations across the country and around the globe. Families come together during this period to celebrate the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Festival Of Light | Photo Credit: PTI

Diwali represents a fortunate period symbolizing fresh starts and abundance, bringing good fortune and success to Hindus as they embark on new business endeavors and financial ventures. Decorating homes, exchanging gifts, and participating in rituals creates a feeling of community among people. The festival encourages spiritual enlightenment by honoring deities such as Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

Diwali is observed as the Festival of Lights, with the custom of illuminating lamps originating from Lord Rama's homecoming to Ayodhya. It represents the victory of illumination, virtue, and knowledge over shadows, malevolence, and naivety. Individuals commemorate by offering prayers for success, sharing presents, and engaging in acts of kindness.