Designer Gaurav Gupta's all-white flagship store has a new address

Having styled Jr. NTR at the Oscars and Cardi B for the Grammys, ace couturier Gaurav Gupta will be showcasing his forthcoming collections at a new address.

Based in 97/99 at Kala Ghoda in Mumbai, Gupta is creating an experiential space which is based on the concept of 'Shunya', that translates to Zero in English from Hindi. Displaying haute couture, demi couture, luxury pret pieces along and the menswear range from the brand, the new space has been designed in such a manner that it reshapes itself in alignment with life and material. Featuring intersections, the store looks at providing a cultural walkthrough for fashion enthusiasts, who will be acquainted with the different facets of the brand.

2023 has been looking upwards for Gupta following his debut in Paris Haute Couture Week. In an interview to Indian Express, the designer expressed his happiness stating, “The experience of debuting at Paris Haute Couture Week was breathtaking and felt like a dream come true. Being selected by the prestigious federation to showcase on this revered global platform made me feel proud and grateful. This opportunity has been a long-time dream, and it took the team and I 25 years to make it a reality. We wanted to be fully equipped as an organization to maintain the momentum of this achievement. The response from all over the world has been heartwarming and overwhelming. Our efforts all this while were being aligned to this very moment. Now the focus will be to make this more bigger and magical with each passing season and collection.”

In the same interview, the designer further elaborated on the designs that can be expected to be showcased at the new experiential space, to which he added, "For this collection, we have weaved the secrets of shores in our sculptural couture – mermaids poised on the rocks, abstract corals luminous from within, fins craved with our indigenous techniques have been interpreted with endlessly glittering and enchanting silhouettes emerging out of the ocean. Sand-coloured satins, crepes and tules are basking in gilded sunray-like embroideries interspersed with art nouveau inspired gothic overlays enhanced with infinite glass bugle beads and metal coil embroideries. Lehengas and gowns are made voluminous with fluid play of organza layers which move like the waves of the ocean. We have explored new hybrid silhouettes like sensual lehengas and saree lehengas which are more sculptural and mermaid-esque."