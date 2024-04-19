Delhi This Weekend: From Pottery Painting To Poetry Night, Choose What You Do This Week

Bookmyshow

No more stressing over weekend plans as we have got everything you can do this week in Delhi. From therapeutic evening sessions to entertainment nights, you can choose what you do during your free time.

Humare Zamane Mein Ft. Amit Tandon

Live Comedy by Amit Tandon | Bookmyshow

You can never miss comedy night during the weekends, and to fill you with laughter, Amit Tandon is here for live comedy 'Humare Zamane Mein', which talks about everyday experiences and daily life. The relatable jokes and comedy are going to blast your stomach with immense laughter.

When: Saturday, 20th April 2024 | 7:30 PM

Where: Sirifort Auditorium, Delhi

Slam Poetry Night at Worldmark Aerocity

Slam Poetry Night | Bookmyshow

A poetry evening for all the Genz and Millennials! If you are a poetry lover or curious about playful words, then get ready to experience the ultimate poetry event in Delhi. The Salm Poetry Session promises you a mesmerising poetry journey of self-expression, raw emotions and deep meaning.

When: Sunday, 21st April 2024 |5:00 PM

Where: Worldmark 2, Delhi

Dance - Main Tawaif

Evening filled with dance and stories | Bookmyshow

If you are an Indian classical dance enthusiast, then you do not want to miss the unique performances by Main Tawaif. Watch amazing live performances by classical dancers and experience various dance forms like kathak and much more this week in Delhi.

When: Sunday, 21st April 2024 | 7:00 PM

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Delhi

Pottery Painting

Pottery Painting Workshop | Bookmyshow

Discover a new hobby or enhance your artistic skills with Pottery painting. Playing with colour and getting your hands dirty can be a relaxing and therapeutic way to spend your weekend. Take your art partner or artistic friend for an amazing pottery painting workshop where you'll learn everything about pottery, painting and artistry.

When: 19th April 2024 - 14 July 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

PokerBaazi Presents The Mansa Jimmy Show Live

The Mansa Jimmy Show | Bookmyshow

The Mansa Jimmy show brings music night and live performances this week in Delhi. Musical live performances paired with delicious food and drinks can be the ideal way to kick-start your weekend. Gather your friend group or lover and go on a musical adventure that you'll cherish always.

When: Friday, 19th April 2024

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

