Delhi This Weekend: From Fest To Concert, There Is Everything You Would Love To Do This Week

Plan your weekend, as we have got you a list of things to do this weekend in Delhi. From food fest to workshops, this weekend, you'll laugh, learn and love everything around you.

Dubai Theme Carnival

Dubai Carnival

Get the feel of Dubai in Delhi at the Dubai Theme Carnival! Imagine the scenic beauty of the Underwater Tunnel Fish Aquarium with the iconic Burj Khalifa in front of you with some delicious food. This food fest promises some mouthwatering dishes and a variety of foods you'll fall in love with.

When: 11th April - 14th April | 10:00 PM

Where: Dubai Theme Carnival, Gurugram

Sundeep Sharma Stand-Up Comedy Live

Stand-up comedy live show

Is your weekend even complete without a Stand-Up Comedy Show? It's not! Many of us love comedy nights, and to fill your weekend with laughter, Sundeep Sharma is here with his stand-up comedy live show. Take your friends and family and join the rollercoaster of laughter.

When: Friday, 12th April, 2024 | 7:00 PM

Where: Guftagu Cafe, Gurugram

Linkin Park Tribute By Nemophilis ft. Rishin Dharap

Rock Band Concert

Spend your weekend with India's hottest rock band- Nemophilis. They are back in Delhi with a bang and a concert for all the rock band lovers. Don't miss the live performances by the band and the nightlife you'll always remember!

When: 14th April, 2024 | 8:00 PM

Where: Informal, Delhi

Human Stories Workshop

Human Stories Workshop

Know yourself better with "Human Stories", where you'll join into a transformative journey of SELF and learn personal narratives. Delve into the depth of human experiences, emotions, feelings and drama. Explore the Art of knowing yourself with professionals.

When: 13th April, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Where: KNMA Art and Craft Museum Noida

Chak De!

Sip and Paint with Costa Coffee

All the Art and Coffee lovers assemble! The Costa coffee has got you a special Sip and Paint session where you can sip on your favourite coffee and explore the art of painting. It's a therapeutic way to spend your weekend with your fellow artists.

When: 13th April, 2024 | 4:00 PM

Where: East Delhi Mall, Ghaziabad

