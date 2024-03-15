Delhi NCR This Weekend: From Stand-Up Comedy To Baby Show, Wonders Are Ready To Flicker

Book My Show

Life is a mixture of romance, tragedy, comedy, and dreams that pushes you to discover the world and the purpose of being. Sometimes, even the air runs slowly to take a mild break, and the sun goes down to take a gentle pause. While you have the boon of weekends to refresh your energy and prepare for another working week with more enthusiasm,.

This weekend, push yourself out of your comfort zone to experience incredible events in your city. From an entertaining baby show to striking theatre performances, stand-up comedy, and algorithms of the universe, there are ample decent options for a promising weekend.

Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai: Evaporate Stress Through Blissful Humor

Comedian Harsh Gujral is an expert in the art of transforming realities into witty jokes with the crispy texture of real-life examples. His show can pave a way to tackle serious issues with a light approach, so that you can enjoy flowy gestures of life without much load.

Where: The Laugh Store: Vegas Mall

When: March 17

Baby Show: For Flickering Memories And Quality Time With Family

The happy giggles of children are a stressbuster and a joyful panacea to revive your hope in goodness and innocence. If you are a family-driven person, this is the best way to rejoice and celebrate the week off.

Apart from amazing fun activities for children, parents, and family members, the circus baby show will also unveil a series of awards and competitions to reward the cute winners.

Where: ADJ Agrasen Bhavan, Pitampura

When: March 17

Bhoothangal: Between Puzzles Of Imagination And Criminal Psychology

Bhoothangal is an imaginary drama about a womanizer who indulges in criminal activities. The villagers and family wish him death, but he manufactures new manipulative tools to torture his innocent wife.

The story sheds light on the deep-seated mental maps and analogies of a narcissistic human mind. This can also help you understand more about criminal psychology.

Where: Shri Ram Centre

When: March 16

Nehru Planetarium: Decode The Puzzles Of Universe With 3D Experience

The Nehru Planetarium has installed a 3D projection system for an immersive experience to decode the mysteries of the universe, the milky way, and different planets. Not just time-sensitive events, but historical places can also become the best spots for a cheerful holiday.

Where: Nehru Planetarium

When: March16–17

