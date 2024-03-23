Delhi NCR This Weekend: From Pottery Painting To Ice-Skating, Join Enthralling Events In Your City

This weekend, vibe with the blooming spring and butterfly buzz in the wind. Happy blossoms on the trees, a clear sky and the first breezy annotations of summer season, combined with enthralling activities, are all set to relax and rejuvenate you with magnetic charm.

From the pottery painting session to the ice-skating, iconic play and tackling comedy show, there are plenty of options to explore your inner aurora, external world and both together.

Pottery Painting: The Therapy Of Immense Bliss

If you are a creative person and want to experiment with colours, a pottery painting workshop is the best blissful option to cherish the weekend. Dive deep into creative expressions to learn and apply amazing patterns and flourish through the allure of palette and brush.

Where: The Gully Cafe, Gurugram

When: March 23

Amrita: The Tale Of Artistic Struggles

Literature enthusiasts can watch the striking play that reflects the life and creative journey of the great Punjabi author and poet Amrita Pritam. This show will celebrate the threads of realism and artistic struggles.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Delhi

When: March 23, 24

Udta Punjabi: The Wave Of Witty Sense Of Humor

Celebrated comedian Pritish Narula is known for the sharp, gregarious and pointy art of finding humor in everyday life situations. The 'Udta Punjabi' show intends to bring the vivacious spirit of Punjab to brighten your weekend with a cheerful gush.

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Delhi

When: March 23

Iskate By Roseate: Beat The Heat With Ice-Skating

Skating is considered a cherished form of sports activity. If you are planning a fun weekend with a gush of sports, the 'Iskate by Roseate' presents a striking opportunity to skate in a snow room.

Where: Iskate By Roseate

When: March 23, 24

