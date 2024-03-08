Delhi NCR This Weekend: From Music Show To Heritage Tour, Wonders At Your Fingertips

Book my show

This weekend, the air in your city will buzz with a scintilla of stories, music, travel, and sports. From the chatoyant drama of Manto to the effervescent experience of travelling and melodious waves, the adventures are all set to kick off on the grounds of vitality. So tie your boots, open the doors, and join the stream to forget the distressful burdens of liabilities.

Fresh air, sunshine, and your favourite event are the confluence of the best moments for holidays. You deserve to cherish the ephemeral epiphany to overcome the ineffable phases with the most pristine and sonorous showers of amazing experiences.

Afsane: The Gush Of Heart-Wrenching Stories

The hardcore truth is blazing to hit the snoozing comfort zone and pull you close to the social and political ghettos of the time. The play, based on the short stories of the striking and courageous Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto, will clarify the puzzles of realism and the labyrinth of pointy questions about dark social fabrics. This Saturday, you can attend the enthralling journey of deep vision and bold expressions.

Where: The Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Delhi

When: March 9

Sonu Nigam Live Concert: The Showers Of Melodious Grace

Evergreen musical masterpieces in the luminous voice of one of the most celebrated singers, Sonu Nigam, are all set to soothe your ear-sense with romantic and blazing classics. Dive deep with the ripples of astonishing musical experience because the tackling beats await to unveil the serendipity of sonorous and lively visions.

Where: Backyard Sports Club

When: March 9

WPL: Celebrate Women In Sports

After the carnival of International Women's Day, you can also celebrate women in sports and cherish them live in the stadium. Under the TATA WPL 2024, you can enjoy the 'Mumbai Indians VS Gujrat Giants' and 'Delhi Capitals VS Royal Challengers Bangalore' in your city.

Where: Arun Jaitely Stadium

When: March 9, 10

Delhi to Agra Tour: Amid The Echoes History

While adventurous geeks can travel to the city of Taj to adore the architectural magnificence and revive energy within the marble-white shadow of the Tajmahel and the other flamboyant monuments,. A wonder, a miracle, a magic to infuse your eyes with the hues of love and cyphers of exquisite history!

Where: Rama Krishna Ashram Marg Metro Station

When: March, 9

