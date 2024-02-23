Delhi NCR This Weekend: Between Music, Stories And Classic Shows

This weekend, the air of new Delhi will be fluttering on musical notes. From the chronicles of classical stories and poetry to the gestures of experimental band, the artistic waves are all set to soothe your ear-sense with incredible beats. Music will flutter with the grand colours, and tones of immortal tales. With the soulful crux of the East and the amazing artsy past of west, you can explore the creative islands of the world.

An incredible world of melody and wit knocks on your door, stand up for your rights and dive into the artistic gush.

Haman Hai Ishaq Mastana: Infuse Your Spirit

if you love the culture of 'Dastangoi', the musical 'Dastangoi' performance is all set to captivate your heart with soulful verses of Sant Kabir. This performance will shed light on life, challenges and the spontaneous journey of the Kabir. A profound confluence of poetry, music and story can indeed make your day.

When: February 25

Where: Kalasthali Amphitheatre, Gurgaon

Hamlet: Gush Of Literary Epitome

If you are an English literature fanatic and you love the classic work of Shakespeare and the entangled visionary points, you will indeed love to attend the iconic 'Hamlet;' with all the artistic magnetism.

The dramas are meant to hit the actual milestones on the stage. The experience of live performance is indeed something enthralling and mesmerising.

When; February 25

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Delhi

Classic Chekhov: The Wit Of Humour

You can also watch the 'Classic Chekhov' to wash out the dirt of rusty concerns. Based on the humorous works of prominent author Anton Chekhov, this show will pull you close to the ground realities without disturbing the ripples of opinion.

When: February 25

Where: DLF Promenade, Delhi

Sanam India Tour: Dive Into Music

Do you love the retro song on experimental fresh beats? Well, the Sanem band has set the benchmark of innovative musical magic and now you can listen them live on the stage.

The modest miraculous aura of evergreen Bollywood songs on the contemporay beats is the perfect melodious niche for a vital weekend plan.

When; February 24

Where: Pacific Premium Outlets, Jasola, Delhi

