Dele Sosimi, Jitwan, Hudson Mohawke To Perform At Magnetic Fields 2023 In December; Check Out First Artist Lineup For The Festival

Magnetic Fields Festival 2023 is setting the stage for an unforgettable extravaganza. The 10th edition of the popular festival is going to be held from December 15–17 at Alsisar Mahal in Alsisar, Rajasthan, with a theme of "preservation."

Magnetic Fields is a renowned music festival in India, known for its unique presentation of music genres not commonly heard in the region. The music festival has recently announced its first diverse artist lineup for this year.

Some of the top acts include Scottish producer Hudson Mohawke, DJ-producer Mella Dee, Afrobeat legend Dele Sosimi, Irish artist Or:la, Chinese-born Canadian DJ Yu Su, U.K. DJs and producers like I.Jordan, DJ ADHD, Canadian-Australian artist Jennifer Loveless, and Otik, as well as Indian-born Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist Jitwam.

A special secret party will feature Hudson Mohawke performing alongside Glasgow label and creative collective Numbers' co-founder and selector Spencer. This Numbers showcase is part of their 20th-anniversary celebrations.

Jameson Connects South Stage

The Jameson Connects South Stage will feature New Delhi producer Goya, Dele Sosimi performing with a five-piece band, violinist-producer Elle Shimada, U.S. producer Kareem Ali, New Delhi-based guitarist and beatmaker Raj, and Shillong-based hip-hop artist Meba Ofilia.

Jameson Connects Underground

The Jameson Connects Underground will return to the palace dungeon with sets by artists like Goa-based OX7GEN, London-based Mixtress, Bengaluru DJ RaSa, Zequenx, and more.

Peacock Club

The Peacock Club will host a special set by MC and DJ Delhi Sultanate, who will invite guests as part of a set titled Midnight Dub Club.

BUDx North Stage

The BUDx North Stage will host artists like Milan-based Chilean DJ-producer Paula Tape, Glasgow artist Bake, Bahrain-based duo Dar Disku, and Indian selector Rishi Sippy.

BUDxYard

The BUDxYard will feature international artists like Nosedrip, Otik, Orpheu the Wizard, and Moopie behind the decks, along with rising Indian DJs including Girls Night Out, Kandy Kuri, and GoodMostlyBad.

Sundowner terrace stage

The Sundowner terrace stage will showcase New Delhi-based producers Vridian and Alboe, Unnayanaa's new live set Osmosis, Bengaluru-based Sanoli Chowdhury, and Angus 12. American producer and trumpeter Kareem Ali is also on the bill with a live set.

Disco Bar

The Disco Bar will feature DJs from the collective Dynamite Disco Club taking the stage at Magnetic Fields.

