Decoding Bella Hadid's Fashionable Looks At Cannes 2024

Bella Hadid Cannes Film festival 2024 looks | Image Courtesy: X

Miss Bella Hadid is currently at the French Riviera, and we can't get enough of her vintage girl fashion at the Cannes. Debuted in the year 2016, the supermodel has been serving some uber-chic looks every time she shows up at the red carpet, and this year too she didn't disappoint! While she is gracing the red carpet in her style, let's decode all of her fashionable looks till now from the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Miss Bella in Black

Bella Hadid attends the "L'Amour Ouf" (Beating Hearts) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Bella Hadid returned to the grand red carpet for the 'Beating Hearts' premiere in a glamorous black Atelier Versace SS01 Haute Couture gown. The ensemble boasted of a sheer black top and sequin black bottom paired with a long scarf. Putting her hair in a sleek, curly bun and with diamond earrings, she appeared stunning in the look.

Bella Hadid dazzles in satin gown

The supermodels are flaunting their A-game at Cannes this year, and Bella Hadid is no less. The star graced the 'The Apprentice' red carpet in a mesmerising satin gown from the Dsquared2 Fall 2006 collection. We can agree that Bella is obsessed with a sleek bun, as she again opted for the sleek look but in a different style. The minimal yet elegant jewellery perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Bella Hadid in vintage Versace mini dress

Bella Hadid leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes today.

Her Cannes wardrobe is incomplete without mini dresses. She wore another archival ensemble from the 90's Versace which featured a mini corset dress with a plunging neckline and halter neck. The form-fitting silhouette effortlessly hugged her body. Pairing the attire with hoops and glasses, she looked chic and stunning.

Gucci girl in France

More pictures:

The fashion icon never disappoints with her extravagant looks while wandering in Cannes. Exuding a clean girl look in a sultry dress from Gucci with diamond jewels, she shone on the streets of France. Her minimal makeup with sleek bun slayed as always.

Bella's bold look in naked dress

Bella Hadid attends the "The Apprentice" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals today.

For her first appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year, the model graced the red carpet in a brown naked dress by Saint Laurent. The sheer ensemble boasted of halter neckline and sheer tulle drape around her bust.

Bella's sunkissed look at French Riviera

bella hadid in cannes, france today

Having her best time in France, the 27-year-old model dropped a sunkissed look in a ruffled red and white sun dress, paired with a giant ruffled scrunchie. While donning the Keffiyeh dress, a Palestinian traditional attire, Bella expressed her support for Palestine at Cannes.

Glowing beauty in white

Exuding elegance and grace with her princess look at Cannes, the fashion queen adorned a white Atelier Versace dress from the spring 1998 collection.

To sum it up, from vintage dresses to elegant gowns, Bella Hadid presented some of the best looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.