IN PICS: Bella Hadid's Cannes 2024 Look In Brown Naked Dress

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 21, 2024

Supermodel Bella Hadid is back in Cannes! She made her first appearance, grabbing all the attention with her stunning attire.

Image Courtesy: AFP

She graced the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'The Apprentice'.

Image Courtesy: AFP

The fashion model went all bold as she donned a brown naked dress by Saint Laurent.

X | saintdoII

The ensemble boasted a halter neckline, a sheer tulle drape around her bust and a backless pattern.

X | 21metgala

She exuded grace and style in the figure-hugging dress, which also featured a knotted pattern around the waist and hips.

X

She accessorised the outfit with drop earrings and diamond rings. The Saint Laurent attire was paired with maroon-red strappy shoes.

X | 2000s

For the makeup, Bella opted for a smokey eye look with brown glossy lips.

Instagram | Bella Hadid

