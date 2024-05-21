IN PICS: Bella Hadid's Cannes 2024 Look In Brown Naked Dress

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 21, 2024
Supermodel Bella Hadid is back in Cannes! She made her first appearance, grabbing all the attention with her stunning attire.
Image Courtesy: AFP
She graced the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'The Apprentice'.
Image Courtesy: AFP
The fashion model went all bold as she donned a brown naked dress by Saint Laurent.
X | saintdoII
The ensemble boasted a halter neckline, a sheer tulle drape around her bust and a backless pattern.
X | 21metgala
She exuded grace and style in the figure-hugging dress, which also featured a knotted pattern around the waist and hips.
X
She accessorised the outfit with drop earrings and diamond rings. The Saint Laurent attire was paired with maroon-red strappy shoes.
X | 2000s
For the makeup, Bella opted for a smokey eye look with brown glossy lips.
Instagram | Bella Hadid
Thanks For Reading!