Dealing With A Narcissist Ex? Here Are Tips To Overcome A Lethal 'Break-Up' Phase

Seasons change, but narcissists don't. Time transforms, but the claim that 'once a cheater is always a cheater' remains the same. If you are dealing with such a poisonous manipulator and the person is again trying to approach, you need to be aware and extra alert before reviving trust.

The break-up zone is a delicate and fragile phase when the ups and downs of emotions need to be restricted to avoid severe risks. In this bumfuzzled, lethal shell of time, you have to strengthen your boundaries to avoid negative manipulations.

So stop mumbling songs like 'Cold/Mess' and romanticizing the toxicity because the major sins and scars never go away with time.

Here are some tips to protect the sagacious flow of life and to defend your mental and emotional boundaries.

Definition of a narcissist

A narcissist is defined as a person with low self-esteem and almost zero morality, one who needs a sense of entitlement and who is never hesitant to exploit others without guilt or shame.

A narcissist partner often demeans, intimidates, bullies, or belittles others and often soothes inferiority or superiority complexes through lethal instruments. A lack of empathy, humanity, and ultra-selfish aptitude can turn such a person into a monster or criminal.

Tips to Defenestrate That Person and Move Ahead:

Don't go into mute mode

The suppressed thoughts can become an explosive emotional blast and disarray everything; thus, you need to find better mediums to express yourself. Do journaling, positive manifestations, and self-talk.

Never explain anything to the person, who is never really capable of values like empathy, understanding, or humanity.

Adopt changes to lifestyle

You can foster new habits like yoga, dance, or art to change your mood and feel better. External factors are deeply linked to internal turmoil, and a set of conscious tools is crucial to combating depressive episodes and avoiding that unwanted person without much fuss.

Increase your knowledge of NPD

You should also learn more about NPD to decode the patterns and puzzles of mental maps. This will help you confirm the actual realities in order to protect emotional boundaries, and avoid the possibility of more trauma. You deserve the flickers of light because it's your birthright; darkness is meant to be tarnished and unveiled through the robust sounds of vitality.

Don't hesitate to seek help from professional therapist

A person equipped with destructive blind tools will cause harm in every situation. The stubborn methods of manipulative traps need proper diagnosis and psychological help to come out of the gruesome behavioral tactics. While the deep wounds and scars may also need some psychological therapy to overcome the phase.