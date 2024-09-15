Darwin Prakash On Opera Music: ‘There is a lack of Western Classical Music schools in India’

The renowned ‘Operalia’ comes to India for the very first time. Hosted by the NCPA at the prestigious Jamshed Bhabha auditorium, the competition is the brainchild of living legend Spanish tenor Placido Domingo. The annual event has brought some of the best voices ever, since the competition began in 1993.

This year’s edition will be held between September 15 to 21 with 32 participants from across the world.

As per past practice there are no separate categories for men and women, with the focus being on choosing the most promising voice among all. Video recordings of the past year are permitted for audition. The 32 participants were shortlisted after a tough competition. So this year will see among women singers, 11 sopranos and five mezzo – sopranos. The men comprise four tenors, eight baritones, two bass – baritones and two bass. The US has the largest representation with eight, Russia with five, Ukraine and South Korea with two each, the UK and India with one each.

The Indian participant is Mumbai boy Darwin Prakash, who is currently a member of the solo ensemble of the Staatsoper Hannover in Germany. The 31-year-old originally from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, is all set to give a tough fight at the competition.

In a telephonic interview from Germany, the young baritone singer shares his musical journey, his move from Delhi University saddled with Bachelors in Geology, and leaving it all to conquer the world when it comes to opera.

Excerpts from the interview:

How excited are you to be the only participant from India and contest in your homeland?

I am beyond excited to be representing India at a global competition like Operalia and the fact that it is being held in India is a matter of great joy and pride to me.

What operatic piece have you planned for your performance on Tuesday 17th Sept?

I have a selection of Operatic Arias from operas like Rossini's ‘The Barber of Seville’, Leoncavallo's ‘Pagliacci’, Ambroise Thomas' ‘Hamlet’ and also a couple of songs from Spanish repertoire. The competition will be conducted in three rounds. The preliminary round will be held on the 15th and 16th of September and if I qualify for the next round, you might see me in the semi-finals which is held on Tuesday 17th September.

Who do you think are your biggest competitors in this competition and what will make you stand out among them?

Every single person chosen for the competition are incredible artists, who are active professionals in the industry and have a voice and artistry that makes people sit up and listen. Hence, I believe the participants are in to give their best and try to win the competition. I personally feel the only thing I have in my control is how I use my voice and my interpretation and my stage experience to portray the best version of myself singing these operatic pieces.

Going back a few years, how long have you been studying opera and can you enlighten us on the process one needs to come to a certain level of opera singing?

I formally studied Operatic singing for almost five years. It started with studying privately under my mentor Dr. Robert Alderson for 6 months in order to prepare for the auditions to a Music Conservatory. After gaining a place at the Royal Academy of Music, I spent 2 years doing Masters in Performance and followed by 2 year of intensive course specializing in Opera.

What I witnessed at a UK conservatory is that students did 4 years of Bachelors in Music with 'Vocals' as their study. They then proceed to do Masters and Opera studies. So I would say it’s a cumulative of 8 years of formal training. But that said, there is no one single way of becoming an opera singer. If a student exhibits a passion for singing and has the ability to use their voice well, one can jump these courses and also head straight into the professional world. What doesn't change ever is the fact that we always keep learning and relearning our technical skills and we must keep practicing to stay on top of it. The learning never stops.

How you start your operatic singing career?

My introduction to Operatic Singing was at Neemrana Music Foundation in Delhi. This is where I started developing an affinity to Western Classical Music and eventually had the opportunity to meet my teacher who believed in me and helped pave a way for me to pursue this career.

What music really inspired you to take up operatic singing and who would you say is your mentor?

Growing up in Delhi, I never had the opportunity to learn music formally, as music lessons were expensive for my family to afford. So, my primary source of musical nurturing was through being part of my Church Choir, music societies at school and later in college. Additionally being part of independent acapella groups where I used to sing and beatbox and later joining Neemrana Music Foundation, is where I would say I got my first impression of Western Classical Music. This is where I got the first taste of Operatic Music and singing and where I eventually met my mentors Dr. Robert Alderson and later Prof. Mark Wildman at the Royal Academy of Music.

When was it that you decided to leave India and pursue a career in operatic singing?

So, soon after having graduated from Delhi University, I had the serendipitous meeting with my future teacher and mentor to be Dr. Alderson at Delhi's Neemrana Music Foundation at a public master class in June 2014. It was at this point when Dr. Alderson expressed his interest in my voice and encouraged me to have a few individual lessons with him whilst he was in Delhi. After these lessons he advised me to seriously think about dedicating a year to train with him in the UK with the goal of auditioning and securing a spot at a major music conservatory to pursue a Masters in Vocal Performance. In order to make my move to the UK a reality, Dr. Alderson helped me secure sponsorship to support me with living costs, studies and travel. He generously offered to accommodate me at his residence and allowed me to use his home as a base in the UK for six months. He then trained me in every aspect that was necessary and important in order to be a full time music student.

Can you tell us what you have done academically?

Working backwards on the timeline, I completed two year of specialized course at the Royal Academy of Music, titled as Advanced Diploma in Opera, or as we call it informally an 'Opera School', before that I completed two years of Masters in Performance. And funnily, before all of this, I graduated from Delhi University with Bachelors in Geology.

We understand that you secured a scholarship that took you to London to pursue music?

Yes, that is right. I was incredibly fortunate and will always remain grateful to the Royal Academy of Music for granting me Full Scholarship to pursue Masters in Performance and Advanced Diploma in Opera.

What according to you would be the reason there is a less number of singers not taking up opera singing?

I think it's very difficult to pinpoint one particular reason. Firstly, for Indians the major factor remains the affordability of such a course and pursuing such a profession. Hence, it's of the highest necessity that philanthropists and business tycoons support and fund the cost of studying this art form. Secondly, there is a lack of Western Classical Music schools in India. Our country has a rich musical traditions of our own. Institution teaching Western Classical Music is very less with KMMC in Chennai being perhaps the top choice in India. Otherwise it's down to a handful of passionate teachers or organizations such as Neemrana Music Foundation, Mehli Mehta Music Foundation and a few others that exist in major metropolitan cities who know the art form and have the passion of passing it to younger generations. Music needs promotion at grass root level.

What can be done to help promote opera singing among the young generation? What are the challenges you face as an opera singer?

To promote operatic singing among younger generations in India, there has to be a huge initiative to bring school students to come and watch a screening of opera or better yet a live performance in whichever major city it's possible. I believe the theatres should release student tickets or have a day set aside for school students to come and watch the screening or performance of an opera. It has to be a story that is easy to understand and music that is rousingly beautiful. This needs to be backed with lessons for children and young adults who are interested in the art form. As an opera singer, I feel the challenges are very similar to any performance artist out there who is living on a day to day basis to make a mark in their respective industry and to climb the ladder. The struggle is real and we try our best to keep on top of our skills day in- day out. So that when the opportunity arrives, we are able to give our best.

What operatic works have you done in the recent past?

I have performed the role of Marcello in an extremely beautiful opera called ‘La Boheme’ composed by Puccini, the role of Papageno in Mozart's ‘Magic Flute’, role of Count Almaviva in Mozart's ‘Marriage of Figaro’ and the role of Figaro in Rossini's opera ‘The Barber of Seville’.

What operatic works are you working on lately?

The opera that I just premiered a few days ago at the State Opera of Hannover is called ‘Satyagraha’ composed by Philip Glass and it's sung in Sanskrit. It's an opera on the story of Mahatma Gandhi and his initial days in South Africa, where he explores his ideology of Satyagraha.

Is anyone in your family also into music?

My brother is a fantastic singer and has great innate musicality. I can always hear my parents sing in the church so I feel that's where we get our love for music from.

Do you have your immediate family in India and where are they located? How often do you visit your home town?

Yes, my parents live in Delhi and my brother was until a few months ago studying at St. Xavier's college in Mumbai and is currently interning in Delhi. I grew up in Delhi, as it was the city my father started working at and once a year we'd travel to our home town Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. Every once in a while my mother would take us to Mumbai to meet our maternal side of the family, as it's the city where my mother grew up and I was born in. Now since the last 10 years, I always try my best to meet my parents and my brother. And due to the nature of work, sadly sometimes two years go by before I am able to meet them.

On your visit, besides taking part in the competition, what other plans do you have...meeting old friends, savouring Indian food you miss?

Yes absolutely. My family is travelling from Delhi to visit me and I have a bunch of good old friends that I look forward to catching up with. Talking about food, I love it. Every time I visited Mumbai, through my childhood and college days, I absolutely loved all the food that was available in Mumbai. So, I’m going to scan through all the best places here and eat to my heart's content.