Cruise Tourism Redefining Vacations: Discover Everything A Luxurious Ship Has To Offer Under One Roof

Anthem of the Seas cruise |

Cruise tourism has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors in the travel industry, breaking records and redefining the vacation experience. According to the 2024 State of the Cruise Industry report by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), 2023 saw a staggering 31.7 million passengers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 7%. With 82% of travellers expressing intent to cruise and a projected 10% capacity growth from 2024 to 2028, the future of cruising looks brighter than ever.

In Asia alone, the number is increasing, with nearly 2.4 million passengers recorded this year. India stands out as a key contributor, accounting for 16% of this growth and showing an amazing 86% year-on-year increase.

Cruise Travel |

This surging popularity is not just about numbers—it reflects the exceptional appeal of cruise vacations, which offer travellers the unique opportunity to explore multiple destinations in one seamless journey. With sustainability efforts, including net-zero emissions targets by 2050, cruising is also adopting a greener future, making now the perfect time to dive into the cruise tourism world.

"We as a worldwide cruise line organisation at Royal Caribbean can definitely claim that the cruise industry is redefining what it means to vacation by offering an immersive travel experience that's a destination in itself," said Chad Grospe, Vice President of APAC at Royal Caribbean International. "It offers a unique blend of adventure, relaxation and exploration that simply can’t be replicated on land."

What makes cruise tourism stand out?

Unlike traditional land-based vacations, where travellers are supposed to pack, travel between multiple hotels and explore unfamiliar places, a cruise offers the opportunity to enjoy all in one. Imagine a floating resort where the hotel, entertainment, dining and adventure are all brought directly to you, all while sailing across waters.

"The beauty of a cruise is that it allows you to explore diverse destinations without the hassle of repacking and checking into new hotels every few days," stated Grospe. "Whether it's exploring the cultural riches of the Far East, relaxing on pristine beaches, or enjoying world-class entertainment, all of it is delivered to your doorstep, quite literally."

The cruise adventure begins...

The Free Press Journal had the opportunity to step aboard Anthem of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships operated by the Royal Caribbean. Here’s what our experience revealed and what you can expect on your journey.

Imagine soaring high above the ocean in the North Star observation capsule, offering panoramic views from 300 feet above sea level, or feeling the thrill of freefall with RipCord by iFLY, a skydiving simulator on the sea. These extraordinary activities are just the beginning of our experience, showcasing the adventure, luxury and innovation that a cruise delivers.

North Star observation capsule |

Anthem of the Seas: Everything under one roof!

For travellers embarking on the Anthem of the Seas, the ship itself is a key part of the journey. It stands out for its luxury, innovation, and activity options. "Anthem of the Seas is the epitome of what a Royal Caribbean vacation should be: innovative, diverse, and packed with world-class amenities," explained Grospe.

One of the standout features is SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space on the cruise. It transforms from a roller skating rink to a basketball court, a bumper car arena, and even a circus training area. "Whether you're travelling with family or friends, SeaPlex ensures that everyone is entertained, no matter their age or interests," added Grospe.

SeaPlex |

Another highlight is the adults-only Solarium, a tranquil retreat offering cascading pools, whirlpools, and mesmerising ocean views. It's the perfect place to unwind in peace, far from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Anthem’s Two70° lounge is another unique feature, providing 270-degree panoramic views by day and an immersive multimedia entertainment space by night. The cutting-edge technology used in the venue includes robotic screens and projection mapping, adding a futuristic element to onboard entertainment.

Entertainment Lounge |

Exclusive private island destinations

What also adds to the luxe element of cruising is its access to exclusive private island destinations. Guests can explore Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, a private paradise offering clean beaches, thrilling water slides and more. Royal Caribbean is expanding their offerings with new private island experiences, such as the upcoming Royal Beach Club at Nassau and Perfect Day Mexico.

"These private island destinations are part of what makes a Royal Caribbean cruise an all-inclusive experience,” explained Grospe. “Guests can enjoy a perfect day on a beautiful island, with the peace of mind of knowing they have exclusive access to these locations, complete with world-class amenities."

Private events |

Why cruise tourism is a must-try

For those still unsure about taking the plunge into the world of cruise tourism, Grospe has a simple message: "Choosing a vacation on cruise means choosing variety, excitement, and relaxation, all in one trip."

On cruise ships, you can enjoy breathtaking views, cutting-edge entertainment, exceptional dining, and an array of activities—all while visiting multiple destinations with minimal hassle. Whether you're interested in exploring diverse cultures or simply want to relax by the pool with a cocktail in hand, a cruise ship offers it all.

As Chad Grospe noted, "Cruise tourism offers a truly unique experience, one that cannot be found in other types of travel. It's a complete vacation that goes beyond expectations and delivers memories that last a lifetime."

What’s awaiting? Dive into adventure, luxury and unforgettable memories—your cruise is ready to set sail!