5 Places In India Where You Can Experience Snowfall This Winter

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 19, 2024
Winter in India brings the magic of snowfall in selected regions, transforming them into dreamy white landscapes
Canva image
If you are looking to experience the best snowfall in the country this winter, then check out these five breathtaking locations:
Canva image
Gulmarg, a popular destination in Jammu and Kashmir, has turned into a winter wonderland with its season's first snowfall on Saturday. Known for its snow-capped mountains and breathtaking views, it’s a haven for skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports. Don’t miss the Gulmarg Gondola, one of the world’s highest cable cars, for an unforgettable experience
Swati Sharma's Instagram
For a spiritual winter escape, head to Leh Ladakh. It is perfect for meditation and offers a serene retreat from daily life. Though it is cold and altitude demands strength, it's perfect for seasoned motorcyclists seeking adventure on the iconic Leh highway
lehladakh.in | Instagram
Shimla, a charming hill station, is an ideal romantic getaway in the winter season. The snow-covered roofs add a magical touch to the town. For a dose of adventure, visit Kufri Valley, just an hour away, for winter sports and horseback riding
Shimlaholiday's Instagram
Auli in Uttarakhand is a winter paradise with stunning snowy landscapes. Ideal for camping, stargazing, and sharing stories by the bonfire, it’s also a top spot for skiing adventures
WeUttarakhand's Instagram
Manali, known for its summer charm, transforms into a winter wonderland with snow-capped landscapes. Solang Valley is a hotspot for adventure sports like skiing, paragliding, and trekking, making Manali perfect for nature lovers and thrill-seekers
Image: dev_fotos
Thanks For Reading!