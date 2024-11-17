Winter Travel On A Budget: 7 Cheapest Countries To Explore This Season

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 17, 2024
Planning winter gateway but low on budget? Here are seven affordable countries offering unique experiences this season without breaking the bank:
All images from Canva
Thailand is a top choice for budget travellers, offering cheap stays, street food, and efficient transport. Winter is perfect for exploring Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and islands like Phuket, with affordable beaches, temples, and markets to explore
Vietnam's pleasant weather during winter is perfect for exploring places like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Halong Bay, and Sapa. With cheap stays and street food like pho and banh mi, it’s a budget traveller’s paradise
Nepal’s Himalayan landscapes make it ideal for winter trekking. Regions like Pokhara and Kathmandu Valley offer pleasant weather, affordable stays, and budget-friendly local meals
Eastern Europe’s gem, Bulgaria offers budget-friendly winter sports in Bansko and affordable stays in Sofia. You can enjoy hearty cuisine, stunning churches, and festive Christmas markets
Sri Lanka’s southern beaches and cultural sites are ideal winter escapes. Enjoy budget stays, flavourful food, and cheap transport while exploring Sigiriya or relaxing on beaches like Mirissa
Cambodia is perfect for budget travellers in winter with cool, dry weather. Affordable stays and transport make exploring Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, floating villages, and beaches like Koh Rong easy and economical
