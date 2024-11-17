Winter Travel: 7 Beautiful Places To Explore To Find Tranquility

By: Sunanda Singh | November 17, 2024
Looking for a peaceful escape this winter? Here are seven stunning destinations where you can find tranquility and enjoy the beauty of the season.
The Agra Fort is also known as Agra's Red Fort. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is another historical place to visit in the state.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is considered the holiest shrine of Lord Shiva.
Shekha Jheel, or Shekha Lake, is situated in Shekha Bird Sanctuary. It is a must-visit place for those who want to seek solace.
Buland Darwaza is the world's tallest gateway, located in Fatehpur Sikri. The majestic site, also known as the "Door of Victory," stands tall in the open blue sky.
Ram Ki Paidi is a series of ghats on the bank of the Saryu River in Ayodhya. It is another must-visit place in Uttar Pradesh.
Sarnath is one of the sacred places in Buddhism. The pilgrimage site is also known for its architecture.
Vindhyachal is a city in Mirzapur which is known for its mountains and lush greenery. The city is also known for the Vindhyavasini Temple.
