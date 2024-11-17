In Pics: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Assam This Winter

By: Sunanda Singh | November 17, 2024
Assam is one of the seven sister states of India. It is surrounded by lush greenery and is known for its natural beauty, historical monuments, and temples. The following slides highlight some of the best sites to visit during winter.
Maa Kamakhya Temple, situated at Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, is one of the 51 Shaktipeeth. It is also considered one of the oldest and most sacred religious sites in India.
Majuli in Assam is the most famous island. It is considered the world's largest river island and one of the state's best places to explore.
Kaziranga National Park is one of the most significant National parks in India. It is home to numerous wildlife animals, including one-horned rhinoceros.
Corramore Tea Garden, which is situated in the Darrang district, is known for its beautiful landscape and tea production.
The Guwahati Planetarium is another place to visit in Assam. It is a center for astronomical research and education.
Dibrugarh is a beautiful city, and it is a must-visit place to visit during winter.
Guwahati is the largest city of Assam, situated between the Brahmaputra River's southern bank and the Shillong plateau foothills.
