Coldplay, Dua Lipa To Lollapalooza & K-Town Festival: List Of International Concerts In India Announced For 2024-2025

India's concert scene is set to sizzle in 2024 and 2025 with an electrifying lineup that promises to bring some of the world's biggest names to our home! From the legendary Coldplay and the chart-topping Dua Lipa to the festive vibes of Lollapalooza and K-Town, Indian fans are in for an unforgettable musical journey.

Get ready to mark your calendars as we dive into the details of the upcoming international concerts announced in India for 2024–25.

Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025

Coldplay India Tour 2025

After 2016, the popular British rock band Coldplay is returning to India for their Music of the Spheres World Tour in January 2025. BookMyShow announced that the band is scheduled to grace the show in Mumbai on January 18 and 19 next year. The concert will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The tickets for the band's Mumbai concert went on sale today, September 22, 2024, and are now sold out. However, fans who have missed the opportunity to purchase the tickets can try their luck again with the 'Infinity Tickets' offer.

As per the band's website, "A limited number of Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to give fans the chance to attend the Music Of The Spheres World Tour at a super low price." The Infinity Tickets are priced affordably, making them accessible to all fans, with a pair available for just Rs 2,000.

Book Ticket Here

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert 2024

Dua Lipa Concert 2024

Pop sensation Dua Lipa is also set to take centre stage at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on November 30, 2024. She will be performing under the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert this year.

The tickets for Dua's Mumbai concert went live at the end of August month on the Zomato app, which is now filled.

Book Ticket Here

Lollapalooza India 2025

Lollapalooza India 2025

The world's largest music festival, Lollapalooza India, is returning for its thrilling third edition in Mumbai. The anticipated show will take place on March 8 and 9 next year. The full lineup of the iconic music festival is now out; it will be headlined by Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Green Day and others.

The festival will also feature artists like Talwiinder, Raftaar, Glass Animals, and Lisa Mishra, among others, at Mumbai's iconic Mahalakshmi Race Course. The tickets for Lollapalooza India 2025 are available at the Bookmyshow website, with seats filling fast. Reportedly, the price of this year's Lollapalooza ranges from Rs 5,999 to Rs 47,999.

Book Ticket Here

K-Town Festival India

K-Town Festival India

K-Fans, this is your time to shine! Mumbai is also going to witness the epitome of Korean culture in the city. With an array of stalls selling Korean foods to extravagant performances by K-pop artists, the event has a lot to offer.

The highlight? K-pop singers, including Got7's BamBam, EXO's Chen and Xiumin, and B.I., are set to hit the stage with their spectacular performance at the event. Yes, you heard that right!

Mark your calendars for the K-Town Festival 2024, taking place on December 14 at Mumbai's NESCO Exhibition Centre. The tickets for the festival are live, with prices starting at Rs 5,000.

Book Ticket Here