Lollapalooza India 2025: Watching Shawn Mendes, Green Day Perform LIVE In Mumbai Will Cost You ₹51,000; Check Ticket Prices

Mumbai is all set to welcome some of the biggest international artists as the stage is set for the third and most-awaited edition of Lollapalooza India. The renowned music festival will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course on March 8 and March 9, 2025. The names of the artists who will perform LIVE on these two days were revealed on Tuesday.

Soon after Lollapalooza India 2025's line-up was announced, excited fans thronged the online booking portals to book their passes.

The most prominent names who will perform at the music festival are Shawn Mendes, Green Day, Glass Animals, Louis Tomlinson, John Summit, Hanumankind, Raftaar, Talwiinder, Niladri Kumar, Lisa Mishra and others.

As much as music aficionados are excited to watch their favourite artists perform LIVE in Mumbai, a little research tells us that the ticket prices are high enough to burn some holes in their pockets.

Lollapalooza India 2025 ticket rates

As per BookMyShow, the official booking partner of Lollapalooza India 2025, the most expensive ticket for the music festival is priced at a staggering Rs 47,999, including complimentary food and beverage. However, it is excluding the delivery fees and taxes. The booking fee for the Platinum ticket is Rs 3,398 and the total will go up to over Rs 51,000.

The Rs 51,000 pass will grant the buyer access to the luxury lounge at the premises on both days of the festival, along with other amenities like snacks, drinks, transport between stages, merchandise, and others.

The cheapest tickets for the festival are priced at Rs 8,565 for two days, and there are other passes worth Rs 18,202, Rs 32,122, and Rs 11,777.

More about Lollapaloza India 2025

The event will begin from 2 pm onwards on both days (March 8 and 9). A day wise schedule of the performances will be released closer to the festival dates.

The music festival will feature over 30 artists with sounds stacked across the spectrum - pop, rock, indie, hip-hop, fusion, dance, soul and more.

For over three decades, Lollapalooza has been a trailblazer in the music festival scene. It is a celebrated festival in cities like Chicago, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden and it has made its home in Mumbai for the third time in a row.