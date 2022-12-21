Christmas 2022: Mumbaikars, here's if our list of edible gift hampers to put on your wishlist this season

Arundhati Rasam

Twinkling lights, a slight nip in the air, and boundless hope in our hearts, mark the most wonderful time of the year! Bringing the magic of edible goodies and mithais can never fail to add a little more fun to the celebration. Here's is our curated list of special edible gift hampers to gift your friends and family to mark the holiday season and make things sweet and delightfully spicy.

Cheese-filled gift hampers by Cremeitalia

Artisanal and authentic cheese rich in taste and ingredients, this Christmas, give your loved ones a creamy, oozy and buttery present. Made using prime-quality milk from the finest cows, Cremeitalia has put together an indulgent hamper comprising flavoursome cheese offerings to make your Christmas even merrier! Exclusively curated to elevate your festive celebrations, the hamper contains the Queen Bee of Italian Cheeses, Burrata; rich and smooth Cream Cheese; every calorie counter’s dream, Mascarpone; and an exquisite appetizer, Fiordilatte Cherry.

Available online

Price: INR 1,499

Toothsome sweet hamper by Bombay Sweet Shop

A complete cookie and sweet box can be custom made with selection of goodies you wish to. The hamper comes with items like Chocolate Butter Cookies, Chocolate Rummy Balls, Spiced Caramel Bon Bons, Nana's Coconut Ice, and Peppermint and Pecan Barks. Indulge yourself or gift these seasonal treats, all beautifully packed in special gift bags and hampers including the Cookie and Cheer Box, Magic of Christmas Bag, Secret Santa Hamper, Chocolatey Christmas Hamper. It’s the perfect selection of treats to make your and your loved one’s holiday season a whole lot more magical!

Available online

Price: INR 300 onwards

Tea gifts by Iśvara

Make tea time memorable with this gorgeous tea chest. A perfect gift for the one who brews the best conversations. This set includes a Herb Basket tea box which is a well-balanced caffeine-free tea known for its pinkish hues, floral base and hints of spices. The herb basket is a caffeine-free brew of organic hibiscus, rose, cardamom, cloves and orange peel. There is also Amethyst gem tea filter with Amethyst stone to infuse your tea with positivity and vitality. The Iśvara forest honey in the hamper is harvested from the lap of nature in the Himalayas. The hamper also includes Sheesham spoon made of sheesham wood.

Available online

Price: INR 1,400

Sweet delight by Essange

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and there is no better way to celebrate than indulging in a wholesome Christmas special experiance. Essange’s Christmas menu features mini cakes in Santa Claus, Snowman, Christmas Wreath and Christmas Tree designs with customizable flavours, just the right option for a solo night of cake and binge. Further, the menu includes an addictive and gooey range of six sugar cookies, Chocolate Bom, Cakesicles in two varieties, Vanilla, and Chocolate, and Essange’s signature cupcakes.

Available online

Price: INR 800 onwards

Nutty and healthy delight by Cornitos

Keep your gut health in check while binging on variety of food during this festive season with some wholesome food. Boost your immunity with delicious lightly salted cashews and almonds. Along with a great source of fibre, protein, these cashews are roasted hence promise to be cholesterol free.

Available online

Price: INR 740

Effortless assortment hamper by The Gift Studio

This Christmas, The Gift Studio has put together Xmas Assortment 2022 Hampers that will leave a lasting impression in the minds of the receivers. It includes cakes, cookies and candies Christmas Hampers, Fuel by Coffee and Xmas Cheer Hamper, Holiday Hampers that include cakes, cookies and other sweets that will have you dreaming of a White Christmas! There is also a season of Sweetness hamper for all the food lovers.

Available online

Price: INR 1,700 onwards