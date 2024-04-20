 Christian Baby Girl Name With The Letter 'K': Meaning, Origin, Personality And Much More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleChristian Baby Girl Name With The Letter 'K': Meaning, Origin, Personality And Much More

Christian Baby Girl Name With The Letter 'K': Meaning, Origin, Personality And Much More

Name you Christian baby girl with the list of trendy and popular names.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Searching for Christian baby girl names which are trendy and meaningful? Your search ends here! We have a lot of unique and modern baby names with their origin, meaning and personality.

Kadisha 

Kadisha is a baby girl name which means "trustworthy" and "holy". People with this name are financially stable and practical in life. Their personality is dedicated, strong, and goal-oriented. 

Kalysta 

Kalysta is of Latin and Greek origin, meaning "most beautiful" and "fairest". This feminine name personality is defined as generous and sympathetic. They are very compassionate and supportive individual. 

Karissa 

The name Karissa originated from Greek means "beautiful" and "grace". Their numerology number is 6, and their personality traits are caring, nurturing and protective. They love taking care of people around them. They have a healing and warm personality. 

Karolin 

Karolin is a Christian baby girl name with the meaning "free man". The name is originated from German. They are a well-dressed individual and have an impressive persona. They are outstanding and self-sufficient. 

Kasey 

Kasey is an Irish-originated Christian unisex name. The meaning of the Kasey is "a vigilant woman". Individuals with this name are intellectual and analytical. They choose their friends wisely and don't share secrets with everyone. They have a mysterious, reserved and spiritual personality.

Katherine 

Katherine is a popular Christian girl name. It is a Greek origin name which means "pure". Their personality is creative, positive, ambitious and goal-oriented. They are independent and freedom-loving people. 

Kelsey 

Kelsey is a Christian girl name, meaning "ship island", "fierce island" and "brave". They love socialising and adventures in life. They are unpredictable sometimes and restless in making decisions. 

Ketzia 

Ketzia is a Hebrew origin name meaning "cassia tree" and "sweet-scented spice". People with this name are successful in life. They are friendly, creative, helpful, and spiritual individuals. 

Kristy

Kristy is a Christian name which means "follower of Christ" and "a crystal-like woman". Girls with the name Kristy are good at communication and socialising. They have a creative, curious, youthful and artistic personality. 

Kyla  

The meaning of the Christian girl name Kyla is "victorious", "lovely" and "crowned". Their personality traits are traditional, loyal, strict, and organised. People with the name Kyla are strong and hardworking individuals. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Choose The Ideal Sunscreen For Your Skin Type This Summer.

Choose The Ideal Sunscreen For Your Skin Type This Summer.

5 Ways To Prevent Excessive Heat In Your Babies This Summer

5 Ways To Prevent Excessive Heat In Your Babies This Summer

8 Times When Ranveer Singh Proved Why Glasses Are Men's Fashion Accessories

8 Times When Ranveer Singh Proved Why Glasses Are Men's Fashion Accessories

Elevate Your Summer Basic White Look With These Trendy Style

Elevate Your Summer Basic White Look With These Trendy Style

Christian Baby Girl Name With The Letter 'K': Meaning, Origin, Personality And Much More

Christian Baby Girl Name With The Letter 'K': Meaning, Origin, Personality And Much More