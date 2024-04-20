Christian Baby Girl Name With The Letter 'K': Meaning, Origin, Personality And Much More

Canva

Searching for Christian baby girl names which are trendy and meaningful? Your search ends here! We have a lot of unique and modern baby names with their origin, meaning and personality.

Kadisha

Kadisha is a baby girl name which means "trustworthy" and "holy". People with this name are financially stable and practical in life. Their personality is dedicated, strong, and goal-oriented.

Kalysta

Kalysta is of Latin and Greek origin, meaning "most beautiful" and "fairest". This feminine name personality is defined as generous and sympathetic. They are very compassionate and supportive individual.

Karissa

The name Karissa originated from Greek means "beautiful" and "grace". Their numerology number is 6, and their personality traits are caring, nurturing and protective. They love taking care of people around them. They have a healing and warm personality.

Karolin

Karolin is a Christian baby girl name with the meaning "free man". The name is originated from German. They are a well-dressed individual and have an impressive persona. They are outstanding and self-sufficient.

Kasey

Kasey is an Irish-originated Christian unisex name. The meaning of the Kasey is "a vigilant woman". Individuals with this name are intellectual and analytical. They choose their friends wisely and don't share secrets with everyone. They have a mysterious, reserved and spiritual personality.

Katherine

Katherine is a popular Christian girl name. It is a Greek origin name which means "pure". Their personality is creative, positive, ambitious and goal-oriented. They are independent and freedom-loving people.

Kelsey

Kelsey is a Christian girl name, meaning "ship island", "fierce island" and "brave". They love socialising and adventures in life. They are unpredictable sometimes and restless in making decisions.

Ketzia

Ketzia is a Hebrew origin name meaning "cassia tree" and "sweet-scented spice". People with this name are successful in life. They are friendly, creative, helpful, and spiritual individuals.

Kristy

Kristy is a Christian name which means "follower of Christ" and "a crystal-like woman". Girls with the name Kristy are good at communication and socialising. They have a creative, curious, youthful and artistic personality.

Kyla

The meaning of the Christian girl name Kyla is "victorious", "lovely" and "crowned". Their personality traits are traditional, loyal, strict, and organised. People with the name Kyla are strong and hardworking individuals.