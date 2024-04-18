 Christian Baby Boy Names Starting With K: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know
Run through the list of a few names and meanings so that you can select the most adorable name for your little one.

Naming your child with a fondly cherished Christian name is something every parent wishes to do. If you are looking for a name for your baby boy that starts with the letter K, we have you covered. Run through the list of a few names and meanings so that you can select the most adorable name for your little one.

Kenneth: This happens to be one of the commonly kept names in Christian families, especially those with a Portugal origin. The name is said to mean "handsome" or "born of fire." It symbolises strength, courage, and vitality. One can say that those named Kenneth are often seen as natural leaders and protectors.

Ken: While some prefer to call themselves with the above name, a version of it happens to be this one. It also means "handsome" and is associated with beauty and purity of character. Some believe that the term has been mentioned in the Holy Bible.

Kristopher: Many people add a personal touch to their names and play around with their spellings and pronunciation to appear unique. On these notes, a popular variant of Christopher happens to be Kristopher which means "bearer of Christ" or "Christ-bearer." Those named Kristopher are often seen as guides and helpers to others as their name embodies qualities such as compassion, and kindness.

Kean: Parents choose this name for their Christian boy mostly because it signifies courage and confidence. It has Irish roots and signifies a fighter with a great vision.

Kurt: It is one of the widely used names in the religion and revolves around being "courteous" or "polite." Notably, the name is said to hold a sense of sophistication and refinement.

Kevin: It refers to an Irish saint and the founder of the monastery of Glendalough, Ireland. As his feast day is observed in June, boys born during this month are more likely to be named after him. As one might know the saint entered monkhood at an early age, when he was reportedly just 12, it is believed that kids named so would be sincerely involved in worship and prayer service, carrying alongside a desire to pursue religion.

