Christian Baby Boy Names Starting With J: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

Looking for a Christian name suggestion for your baby boy? In FPJ's series of name listings, take a look at names that start with the letter J along with knowing about what they mean and much more. In short, we may tell you that some of the popular names starting with this letter are John, James, and Jacob.

Jesus

Not many consider naming their child Jesus purportedly due to respect and admiration for the holy figure. However, some still give their sons this name, especially if he was born on occasions such as Good Friday or Christmas. The heavenly name is associated with the qualities of a fighter and peacemaker.

John

Parents who look up to naming their kids with biblical names or names inspired by holy saints, often go for this one which refers to St. John the Baptist, a preacher and prophet highly revered in Christianity.

Joseph

Saint Joseph inspires this name, the man who was the 1st-entury saint who married Mother Mary and became the earthly father of Jesus. A Catholic family is more likely to give this name to their baby boy as it is considered extremely holy and auspicious.

James

It is associated with Saint James the Great, one of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus. It is said that someone named after the saint would be blessed by them in all walks of life. The name resonates with qualities of liveliness and socialisation.

Joshua

It is derived from the Hebrew language and translates to mean “God is salvation.” The name is associated with prayer service and worship. Someone with this name is said to devoted and loyal towards his work and relationships.

Jerome

The Holy Bible is said to have mentioned this name in its pages. It refers to a Bible scholar and priest from the early centuries. It originates from a Greek word meaning "sacred name."

Jeremiah

A renowned prophet whose words are penned in the Holy Bible is someone who can inspire and bless your baby boy's name. The meaning of the name, as in Hebrew, is "Yahweh will raise." This translates to "God is high."

Juviraj

This isn't one of the common names you will find in Christian homes, however, the name denotes a diligent and persevering worker. Reflecting on how people add "raj" to their names, mostly in South India, this happens to be one of the curated ones alongside Devraj, Josephraj, and more.

Joy

In case you are looking for a simple yet adorable name for your baby boy, this could be your perfect pick. The name represents joy and happiness. It represents a positive attitude towards life.

Jacob

One of the popular names in Christian families is this one which holds references from the Holy Bible. It is believed to mean: "May God protect." A person with this name is said to be a good follower and a dedicated worker.

Jason

The name denotes a healer or says "the Lord is salvation." This name is reportedly mentioned twice in the New Testament. Undoubtedly, it happens to be one of the desirable names a baby can get or a parent might choose.