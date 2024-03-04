Christian Baby Boy Names Starting With D: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

Christian baby boy names starting from the letter D include some of the popular names such as David, Donald, and Dominic among others. Take a look at the meanings and qualities associated with each name before you choose the perfect name for him.

Daniel: This name represents a biblical figure known for his wisdom, courage, and faithfulness to God. The name symbolises righteousness, integrity, and divine protection and is associated with the belief "God is my judge."

Dominic: The meaning of this name translates to "Belonging to the Lord." It is a beautiful name suggesting that everything in this universe belongs to Almighty God and we do too. Also, the name reminds people of St Dominic known for his zeal for preaching and his commitment to spreading the Gospel.

Derek: This name embodies qualities of guidance, protection, and service to others. It refers to the "Ruler of the people." An individual named so is said to be responsible and compassionate in his works.

Darren: Do you know someone with this name already? Yes, we agree that several parents choose to name their son with this name because it is associated with admirable qualities of being confident, ambitious, and compassionate. The meaning of the name is "great."

Dorcas: In case you are looking for a unique name for your baby boy, you may go with this Christian name that refers to a disciple of Jesus known for her acts of charity and kindness. Dorcas was raised from the dead by the apostle Peter.

David: One of the widely used names in Christian homes is this one which means "Beloved" or "friend." It refers to the prominent figure in the Bible by the same name, known for his bravery, leadership, and devotion to God. Someone with this name is said to be a symbol of strength, loyalty, and spiritual connection.

Dennis: It is an adorable name you can give your son as it refers to a follower of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and ecstasy. It is said that a boy with this name will enjoy the works demanding creativity and be thankful and appreciative of God's blessings.

Desmond: The meaning of this name is "Gracious defender" or "one who protects." The qualities associated with this name include compassion, courage, and honor. Importantly, the name signifies a commitment to serve others and stand up for one's rights.

Dustin: If you believe that a name influences one's personality, call your baby born with this name which signifies a "Brave warrior." Despite being a popular Christian name, it's a great one for your little one as it reflects on the qualities of courage and loyalty.