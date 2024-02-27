Christian Baby Boy Names Starting With B: Meaning, Qualities & More

May Jesus and Mother Mary bless your baby boy as you name him taking inspiration from the Biblical texts and writings. As you look forward to naming your child with a Christian name, choose from the listed names below after taking a look at the meaning, qualities, and significance associated with it.

Brandon: One of the widely used names in Christian families, it doesn't have clear mentions in the Holy Bible but refers to a fiery hill. A child named so is said to have a positive attitude and leadership skills.

Benedict: The Latin word "Benedictus" means someone favoured by God. Someone carrying this name is said to attract grace, blessings, and divine favour of the Almighty.

Bartholomew: Did this name remind you of Bartholomew the Apostle? Naming your baby boy with this Christian name will be an act of reverence towards him.

Benjamin: The name traces its origin in ancient Hebrew texts and the mention of Benjamin in the Christian Biblical tale. It revolves around the Bible’s Old Testament. Someone with this name is said to be empathetic and caring.

Basil: Derived from Greek, the term means "royal" or "kingly." It is said that the family welcoming a child named Basil will never suffer through debt and money shortage. Also, the name closely refers to the holy basil leaves which are considered sacred across various faiths.

Bruce: While this might remind you of the martial artist Bruce Lee, it is said to have Norman origin meaning a woodsman. This child is said to have good physical strength.

Bernard: Derived from Germanic elements, the name means "brave bear" or "strong as a bear." Bernard is associated with Christian virtues such as strength and courage.

Bejoy: Do you already know a Bejoy among your relatives? We agree that this is a popular name, but it is a beautiful one. It refers to someone who enjoys life and is filled with joy.

Balaam: A family devoted to worship and prayer service may choose this name for their Christian baby boy. It is a Biblical character that refers to a pilgrim.

Barachel: It takes its reference from the Holy Bible and the several kings who carry this name and represent nobility and richness.

Berachah is a sacred name in both Christianity and Judaism as it refers to the thanksgiving and blessing recited by people. Also written berakhah, one who hears this answers with amen is said to be purified.

Baldwin: This name denotes a brave friend who can be trusted. While it is not directly mentioned in the Bible, it has been used as a Christian name in many homes.