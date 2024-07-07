Chocolate Day 2024: Chefs Share Their Favourite Chocolate Dish Recipes, Try Them Today!

Canva

Chocolate is more than just a confection; it's a widely loved treat and feeling that has captivated the taste buds of many for centuries. Made from the cocoa bean, the richness, uniqueness, flavours and variety of the chocolate have made it a beloved sweet pleasure.

On the occasion of World Chocolate Day on July 7, let's take a moment to indulge ourselves in the tasty treat of this sweet delight by trying some of the innovative and intriguing chocolate-based recipes shared by renowned Indian chefs.

Biscoff Chocolate Trifle- by Chef Anant Bansode

Biscoff Chocolate Trifle |

Ingredients:

200 Gm Biscoff biscuit crumb

200 Gm Fresh Cream

25 Gm Dark Chocolate

50 Gm Biscoff Spread

10 Gm Whipping cream

20 Gm Soft Butter

Steps to make:

Step 1: Take a chopped chocolate in bowl and add 200ml cream into the bowl and whisk well to combine.

Step 2: Transfer the mixture back to the saucepan and cook over medium-heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is thick.

Step 3: Slowly pour the warm mixture over the chopped chocolate. Stir until the chocolate is smooth and melted, then whisk until smooth. Cover it and refrigerate until cold.

Step 4: Once the chocolate mixture is chilled, beat the remaining of the whipping cream until stiff peaks form.

Step 5: Fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture, mixing softly but thoroughly, until evenly combined.

Step 6: Fill out chocolate mousse in the piping bag.

Step 7: Make biscoff biscuit crumb by adding butter and keep aside.

Step 8: Take desire transparent glass place crumb in the bottom, pipe out biscoff spread ,then pipe dark chocolate mousse and keep in fridge.

Step 9: Once chill pour chocolate sauce on top, serve with the garnish.

No Bake Chocolate Coconut Date Balls- by Chef Shubham Shirke

No Bake Chocolate Coconut Date Balls |

Ingredients:

8 pitted Medjool dates

1 Cup whole almonds (unsalted) – 1 Cup

2 Tbsp dark chocolate chips

2 Tbsp oats

2 Tbsp water (to help it stick)

½ Cup unsweetened coconut (for rolling) or roll it in cocoa powder

Steps to make:

Step 1: Pour coconut onto a plate and set aside.

Step 2: Place the rest of the ingredients (except coconut) into a food processor. Process about 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Step 3: Wet hands (do this each time before you form the balls – it will help everything stick) and then form mixture into ball shapes. The recipe should yield about 10!

Step 4: Roll balls in coconut mixture or cocoa powder.

Ragi Chocolate Brownie- by Chef Anant Bansode

Ragi Chocolate Brownie |

Ingredients:

20 Gm Cocoa Powder

240 Gm Brown Sugar (Demerara Sugar)

120 Gm Ragi Flour (Millets)

120 Gm Whole Wheat

200 Gm Butter (Unsalted), softened

2 Whole Eggs

Drop of Vanilla Extract

2 Gm Salt

14 Gm Baking powder

Chopped walnuts to taste

Steps to make:

Step 1: To begin, preheat oven to 180 C.

Step 2: Take a sauce pan and melt butter in really low heat. Wait till it melts, but ensure it doesn't boil. Add sieved cocoa powder to the butter. Stir it into a nice, gooey consistency. Add vanilla essence and take it off the heat.

Step 3: Add the brown sugar and stir well till the sugar has slightly melted.

Step 4: Sieve the flours and baking powder and add to the mixture. Combine well.

Step 5: Whisk the eggs well using a mixer and add it to the mixture. Stir in walnuts and mix well. Add a couple of milk for smoother texture and consistency.

Step 6: Pop the ragi brownie into the oven in a greased baking tin and bake for about 25 minutes. Once baked completed and when a tester inserted in the centre comes out clean, remove from the oven and allow it cool completely and cut into squares to serve.

Step 7: Store the Ragi (Finger Millet) Chocolate Brownie an air-tight container in the refrigerator up to 3-4 days and serve as desired.

Chocolate on Fire- by Chef Feroz Khan

Chocolate on Fire |

Campfire Ingredients:

Pepper crumble (4 portions)

80g Butter (salted) - If using unsalted butter, add 1g of salt

80g Flour

40g Powdered/ icing sugar

3g Black Pepper powder

Steps to make Campfire:

Step 1: Rub the butter into the flour, sugar and black pepper, until the mixture resembles coarse sand or bread crumb. Mix a little more so that if you press it a little, you'll get small clumps.

Step 2: Spread on a baking tray with silicone sheet/ parchment and bake at 170C until golden-brown, about 10-15 minutes.

Chocolate Pudding (4 portions) Ingredients:

250g Milk

10g Cornflour

3g Vanilla Essence

5g Cocoa Powder

1g Instant Coffee

35g Caster sugar

1g Salt

120g Dark Chocolate

15g Butter (salted) - If using unsalted butter, add additional 1g of salt

Steps to make Chocolate Pudding:

Step 1: Add all the ingredients to a saucepan, other than chocolate and butter. Cook the mixture till it thickens.

Step 2: Add the dark chocolate and butter and emulsify with a stick blender. Surface wrap and keep aside to cool.

Assembly:

Step 1: In a glass, layer 15g of crumble, then 50 g of pudding. Repeat once more. Chill overnight.

Step 2: Serve with 10ml of Old Monk (to flambé) and 2 pcs of marshmallow.

Mocha Chocolate Savarin- by Chef Anant Bansode

Mocha Chocolate Savarin |

Ingredients:

200 Gm Dark Chocolate

200 Gm Fresh Cream

25 Gm Castor Sugar

50 Gm Whipping Cream

10 Gm Coffee powder

1 Gm Orange zest

2 Egg yolk

Steps to make:

Step 1: Place the chopped chocolate in a large bowl.

Step 2: In a large-bowl, using a handheld electric mixer, beat the egg yolks and granulated sugar on medium-high speed until the mixture is thick, smooth, and deeply yellow. Set aside.

Step 3: In a medium saucepan over medium-heat, warm the cream just until it comes to a simmer. Remove the pan from heat and slowly whisk half of the hot cream into the egg yolk /sugar mixture, whisking constantly and adding it very gradually, to temper the mixture.

Step 4: Slowly add another half cup of cream (100ml) into the bowl and whisk well to combine.

Step 5: Transfer the mixture back to the saucepan and cook over medium-heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is thick enough to easily coat the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes (do not bring the mixture to a boil).

Step 6: Slowly pour the warm mixture over the chopped chocolate. Stir until the chocolate is smooth and melted, then whisk in the vanilla, coffee powder, and orange zest. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold, about 1 to 2 hours.

Step 7: Once the chocolate mixture is chilled, beat the remaining of the whipping cream with until stiff peaks form.

Step 8: Gently fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture, mixing softly but thoroughly, until evenly combined.

Step 9: Spoon the mousse into dessert Savrine Mold, top with coffee glaze and chocolate garnish, and serve.