World Chocolate Day 2024: Health Benefits & Risks Of Eating Chocolate

By: Rahul M | July 07, 2024

For all the chocolate lovers out there, this day is specially for you. July 7 is observed as World Chocolate Day to honour the richness and flavours of chocolates. While the taste of this sweet delight is enjoyed by many, here are potential health benefits and risks you should be mindful of before consuming it

The Journal of Nutrition suggests that eating chocolate can lower the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol level or the bad cholesterol in the body

Another benefit of consuming chocolate is that it can improve brain health, lower memory decline in the elderly and improve blood flow

Additionally, it also benefits heart health by reducing the risk of developing heart disease or stroke

However, chocolate also has various health risks. One of the major downsides of consuming excessive chocolate is that it can lead to an increase in body fat and weight gain

The high sugar content in the chocolate can cause tooth decay and cavities

People with severe migraine can experience an increase in migraine pain due to the coco's nutrient content in chocolate

Lastly, various studies have shown that this sweet delight can cause poor bone structure and conditions like osteoporosis. So, moderation is the key

