Chhath Puja 2024: Kharna Muhurat, Date, Rituals & Everything To Know

Chhath Puja 2024: Day 2 Kharna Puja | X (@HindhuForum)

Chhath Puja is a festival celebrated over four days in honour of Lord Surya. For four days, women fast to ensure the health of their children and the joy of their family. The festival of Chhath Puja is predominantly observed in the Indian state of Bihar and the neighbouring nation of Nepal.

Chhath Puja 2024: Kharna Significance



As per Drik Panchang, worship of the Sun God lasts for four days. Nahai Khai is the name of the initial day of Chhath. On this day, individuals immerse themselves in sacred water, with a preference for the Ganga River. Women who are fasting consume food just one time each day.

Kharna is the name of the second day of Chhath. During this day, individuals fast by refraining from consuming any food or beverages, including water, between sunrise and sunset. Right after the sun sets, the fast is ended by presenting food to the Sun God. Once the prasad is eaten on the second day, the fast for the third day commences.



Chhath Puja 2024: Kharna Puja Shubh Muhurat



The Kharna Puja is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6. Drik Panchang states that the sun will rise at 06:37 AM and set at 05:32 PM.

Chhath Puja 2024: Rituals Of Kharna Puja



Holy Bath: During the Kharna puja day, the devotee needs to take a holy bath.

Presenting Arghya: Following this, Arghya must be presented to Lord Sun.



Prasad Preparations: Prepare kheer in the evening using Saathi rice, jaggery, and milk on a clay stove.

Prasad Offering: The offering must be presented to Chhathi Mata afterwards.

Fasting: The individual observing fast should receive prasad. This day requires the fasting individual to eat just one meal. Following the meal, a 36-hour fast (with no food or water) commences. The fast ends by making an offering of Arghya in the morning of the fourth day of Chhath Puja.