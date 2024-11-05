 Chhath Puja 2024: Kharna Muhurat, Date, Rituals & Everything To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleChhath Puja 2024: Kharna Muhurat, Date, Rituals & Everything To Know

Chhath Puja 2024: Kharna Muhurat, Date, Rituals & Everything To Know

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival observed to pay tribute to Lord Surya. Women fast for four days in order to protect the well-being of their children and the happiness of their family. Chhath Puja is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Northern India, and Nepal.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Chhath Puja 2024: Day 2 Kharna Puja | X (@HindhuForum)

Chhath Puja is a festival celebrated over four days in honour of Lord Surya. For four days, women fast to ensure the health of their children and the joy of their family. The festival of Chhath Puja is predominantly observed in the Indian state of Bihar and the neighbouring nation of Nepal.

Chhath Puja 2024: Kharna Significance

As per Drik Panchang, worship of the Sun God lasts for four days. Nahai Khai is the name of the initial day of Chhath. On this day, individuals immerse themselves in sacred water, with a preference for the Ganga River. Women who are fasting consume food just one time each day.

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2024: Do's And Don'ts To Follow On This Auspicious Festival
article-image

Kharna is the name of the second day of Chhath. During this day, individuals fast by refraining from consuming any food or beverages, including water, between sunrise and sunset. Right after the sun sets, the fast is ended by presenting food to the Sun God. Once the prasad is eaten on the second day, the fast for the third day commences.

Chhath Puja 2024: Kharna Puja Shubh Muhurat

The Kharna Puja is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6. Drik Panchang states that the sun will rise at 06:37 AM and set at 05:32 PM.

Chhath Puja 2024: Rituals Of Kharna Puja

Holy Bath: During the Kharna puja day, the devotee needs to take a holy bath.

FPJ Shorts
Chhath Puja 2024: Kharna Muhurat, Date, Rituals & Everything To Know
Chhath Puja 2024: Kharna Muhurat, Date, Rituals & Everything To Know
Passenger Weaves Hammock Between Train Berths, Video Of This Next-Level Jugaad Goes Viral
Passenger Weaves Hammock Between Train Berths, Video Of This Next-Level Jugaad Goes Viral
'Don't Want To Contest Any More Elections': NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Hints At Hanging Up His Boots
'Don't Want To Contest Any More Elections': NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Hints At Hanging Up His Boots
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 Expected To Be OUT Soon At ibps.in; All You Need To Know!
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 Expected To Be OUT Soon At ibps.in; All You Need To Know!

Presenting Arghya: Following this, Arghya must be presented to Lord Sun.

Prasad Preparations: Prepare kheer in the evening using Saathi rice, jaggery, and milk on a clay stove.

Prasad Offering: The offering must be presented to Chhathi Mata afterwards.

Fasting: The individual observing fast should receive prasad. This day requires the fasting individual to eat just one meal. Following the meal, a 36-hour fast (with no food or water) commences. The fast ends by making an offering of Arghya in the morning of the fourth day of Chhath Puja.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhath Puja 2024: Kharna Muhurat, Date, Rituals & Everything To Know

Chhath Puja 2024: Kharna Muhurat, Date, Rituals & Everything To Know

Chhathi Maiya Ki Aarti: Chhath Puja 2024 Aarti To Sing At Ghat; Hindi & English Lyrics (Video)

Chhathi Maiya Ki Aarti: Chhath Puja 2024 Aarti To Sing At Ghat; Hindi & English Lyrics (Video)

Virat Kohli Avoids These Foods To Stay Fit And Healthy; Know All About Diet And Lifestyle

Virat Kohli Avoids These Foods To Stay Fit And Healthy; Know All About Diet And Lifestyle

Chhath Puja 2024 Bhog: 7 Important Fruits To Be Offered To Chhathi Maiya

Chhath Puja 2024 Bhog: 7 Important Fruits To Be Offered To Chhathi Maiya

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places In Bihar To Witness Chhath Puja

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places In Bihar To Witness Chhath Puja