Chef Regi Mathew’s Favourite Indian Restaurants in New York

Interiors of Bungalow restaurant | Pic: Bungalow NY

A truly cosmopolitan city, New York City is a melting pot of people, cultures, flavours and tastes. The city allows you to easily assimilate, yet stand apart from the crowd. There are so many interesting and fabulous restaurants in New York that succeed because of their unique offerings. It is a great market for food businesses; it is tough, but great. There is a thirst for traditional flavours and authentic experiences. It is also the reason why Indian restaurants are doing so well. My personal favourite Indian restaurants in New York City are those that are doing things differently. If the restaurant is unique, it will stand out. Also, because New Yorkers do travel and many have travelled to India, they want to have similar experiences. Even Indians want the taste of traditional flavours but may not be able to recreate them at home.

Chef Regi Mathew |

At Semma, Chef Vijay Kumar presents heritage South Indian cuisine, drawing from the culinary traditions of the four southern states. His menu features dishes that highlight the bold, flavours and regional ingredients from his home state, Tamil Nadu. Among the standout dishes is the Eral Thokku, featuring succulent tiger prawns infused with green chilli, fenugreek, and curry leaves. The Gunpowder Dosa, with its flavour-packed potato filling, evokes the warmth of a family meal in a Chennai home. Another must-try is the Dindigul Biryani, a uniquely Tamil Nadu speciality Biryani made with goat meat, seeraga samba rice, and a combination of specific masalas.

Semma serves Tamil flavours to New York |

At Kanyakumari, Chef Dipesh Shinde curates a selection of dishes from India’s Western coast, spanning from Mumbai to Kanyakumari, with a strong emphasis on seafood. His approach is to showcase the diverse coastal cuisines from the Konkan to Malabar regions, infused with his own culinary experiences and travels. Each dish is a bold interpretation, blending tradition with contemporary flair. A personal favourite is the Crab Sukka with Coconut Rice, where the spiced crab dish pairs beautifully with the mild, fragrant coconut rice, creating an unforgettable meal.

Bungalow, helmed by Chef Vikas Khanna, is a celebration of Indian cuisine woven with nostalgia. The menu has a vast selection of dishes from different regional Indian cuisines, reimagining classic recipes and preserving heirloom traditions. With a deep emphasis on hospitality, Chef Khanna brings a signature warmth to the dining experience. A standout dish is Ammi’s Lamb Chop, marinated with delicate dry mango and Indian spices. It exemplifies how time-honoured recipes can be revived and interpreted for a new generation of global diners.

Indian food is definitely getting its due in the Big Apple. It is no longer about pungent and greasy curries or generic homogenised flavours where you can’t distinguish a kalia from a korma. You cannot just sprinkle extra chilli powder and spices to amp up the heat and get away with calling it Indian food.

Indian food demands more than just heat—true mastery lies in celebrating the nuanced flavours of its regional cuisines.

– As told to Sayoni Bhaduri