Celebrity Makeup Artist Anubha Dawar dolls up actress Urvashi Rautela

Celebrity makeup artist, having an expertise in fashion makeup and bridals, Anubha Dawar recently dolled up actress and a former Miss India Universe, Urvashi Rautela for an event. Urvashi has beautiful features and a stylish face. She has been looking beautiful in this photo with Anubha and the makeup looks smooth and natural. The best part is, it’s not cakey, instead sleak and fine. Anubha has applied some nice highlighter on Urvashi’a cheeks and some fine Kajal that makes her face look sharp and nice. While the lipstick is peachy nude with some gloss.

Speaking on her experience with Urvashi, Anubha says, “Urvashi is a fantastic person to work with. The amount of cooperation she brings in and her trust in her team is fab! She had in mind what she’s expecting and hence it was smooth to finish things and bring out a beautiful look. We didn’t want something that’s overdone. So subtle, classy and elegant is what we wanted… She fab!! Just too good!!”

Anubha has her core in bridals and gets exactly what the bride has in her head on to her face. With ideation and thought put behind, Anubha carves the looks. She is very sharp in what she has in mind. It’s always a cherry smile to look at her work.

