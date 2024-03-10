Can Jaundice Kill You? Causes, Symptoms, Treatment & Everything About The Disease That Took Away TV Actress Dolly Sohi's Life

Popular TV Dolly Sohi actress recently passed away of jaundice, alongside battling cervical cancer. Her health reports signaling jaundice to be her cause of death worried people whether the disease was so severe to turn fatal. While jaundice is not often considered too concerning and is treatable, the recent case shocked people.

What is jaundice?

Jaundice is a condition pointing at an unhealthy liver characterised by the yellowing of the skin, eyes, nails, and a few other body parts. It occurs when there is an excess of bilirubin in the bloodstream, a yellow pigment produced during the breakdown of red blood cells.

Notably, several newly born kids suffer jaundice and resultant fever which is easily treated by health experts. It is reportedly normal in healthy newborns and usually clears on its own, however, the concern arises when it does not. According to studies, the neonatal mortality ratio associated with jaundice during pregnancy is around 2.4 per 1000 live births and accounted for 187.1 deaths per 100 000 during the late-neonatal period (7–27 days).

Causes and notable symptoms

While a person without an underlying disease can also suffer jaundice, some of the health conditions that hepatitis, gallstones and tumour. It can also be driven by alcohol consumption patterns, including both excessive intake or sudden withdrawal.

One of the easy ways of spotting the illness is with the yellowing of body parts. Not to be confused with anemia, these symptoms are very severe and mainly affect significant areas including eyes. Urine turns smelly and dark while suffering through jaundice which happens to be a clear indication of the ailment seeking medical consultation.

Treatment and care

Reaching out to a doctor on facing the above symptoms is an important step that follows prescribed treatment. Medications help cure the disease in most cases, and they include antiviral medications often used to treat hepatitis, and corticosteroids or immunosuppressants effective in treating autoimmune liver diseases.

While medicines play its role, staying hydrated and consuming juicy fruits aids treatment and catalyses cure. In some cases, a low-fat diet is recommended to reduce the workload on the liver with a strict control on alcohol consumption.

Can jaundice be so severe to kill you? Jaundice itself is not fatal, but, if left untreated or if complications arise, it is seen leading to complete liver failure and even death. The scenario importantly depends on the underlying cause of jaundice, and whether the patient has any other health condition weakening the overall immune system, along with how quickly it is diagnosed and treated.