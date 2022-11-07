National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Can cannabis can help in cancer treatment? Five ways to improve quality of life to beat the deadly disease

Cancer is a serious health concern in India, with nearly 1.1 million new cases reported each year. Every year on November 7, India observes National Cancer Awareness Day to bring awareness about early diagnosis and lifestyle choices that can put one at a higher risk of cancer. First declared in September 2014 by the then-Union health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, this day coincides with the birth anniversary of Marie Curie, known for her contribution in the fight against cancer.

According to a study conducted by FICCI and EY, the disclosed cancer occurrence in India in 2022 is estimated to be 19 to 20 lakh, while the incidence rate is likely to be 1.5 to 3 times higher than the stated cases. This increase in the number of new cases is attributed to a variety of factors, including increased ageing and population, as well as changes in lifestyle. It is estimated that if we could detect the disease earlier or simply change certain habits, we could significantly reduce the number of victims.

This day provides us with an opportunity to review what people know about cancer and the role of cannabis in its treatment. Dr. Pooja Kohli, Vice President, HempStreet reveals how cannabis-based medications can be an effective method of cancer treatment along with other lifestyle choices that can be opted:

1. Pain management with the help of cannabis

According to the American Cancer Society, scientists have found that cannabinoids help in slowing or killing certain types of cancer cells. In addition to lessening the severity of pain endured by cancer patients, cannabis can also be used by people suffering from serious quality-of-life difficulties, such as anxiety, sadness, and mood elevation. Many cancer patients experience nausea and loss of appetite, which can make it difficult to keep a healthy weight. However, consuming cannabis products stimulates the appetite.

2. Stress and anxiety management with Cannabis

Because of frequent hospital visits and long-term treatment plans, cancer patients experience a great deal of stress and anxiety. Cannabis-based medications can assist such patients in managing their anxiety. Cannabis consumption produces therapeutic effects in brain cells, treating anxiety, stress, depression, and other related issues.

3. Avoiding tobacco

The most reversible cause of cancer is tobacco usage. Tobacco use of any kind puts you on a crossroads with cancer. Smoking has been linked to a variety of cancers, including lung, mouth, throat, larynx, pancreas, bladder, cervix, and kidney. The decision to stop using tobacco is an important component of cancer prevention.

4. Regular health checkups

Regular health checkups and screenings for various cancers, such as skin, colon, cervix, and breast, can help improve your chances of detecting cancer early thus increasing the chances to have a successful treatment in case detected. Consult your doctor to determine the best cancer screening schedule for you.

5. Staying physically active

Physical activity may reduce your risk of breast and colon cancer in addition to helping you control your weight. A sedentary lifestyle can lead to obesity. Obesity is linked to numerous diseases and cancer is one of them. Maintain an optimal weight, and staying active reduces your risk of several types of cancer and also improves your chances of survival if you are ever diagnosed with cancer.

The primary objective of observing National Cancer Awareness Day is to raise awareness about early detection and avoiding cancer-causing lifestyle choices. The need for early detection of this disease in India stems from the fact that a substantial percentage of cases include patients who are diagnosed at an advanced stage, reducing their chances of survival. And as much as early detection of cancer is important for decreasing chances of having cancer, managing the pain post detection of cancer is also a necessity for improving the overall quality of life. Thus it is critical to raise awareness and educate yourself about any lifestyle changes you may need to make to protect yourself and your loved ones from cancer.