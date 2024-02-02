Calligraphy Prints Define Language Aesthetics In Fashion Regime

Calligraphy Prints |

With Jab We Met actress Kareena Kapoor's 'BEBO' saree having taken the internet by storm, to the fashion designer and film producer Gauri Khan's signature saree featured at popular label Satya Paul's 30th anniversary, calligraphy prints have received praise from several stylists and fashion enthusiasts. On this note, here's all you need to know about the rich aesthetic print that is undoubtedly ruling the fashion world.

LFW: Satya Paul by Gauri Khan | Pinterest

About Calligraphy Prints

Calligraphy, the art of lettering a word, sentence, or theme with artsy effects, has been regarded as an old tradition of indoor decoration. As the cycle of fashion rolls round and round, calligraphy prints have become the new thrill of wearing language aesthetics among authors, artisans, historians, readers, and art enthusiasts.

The visionary impact of a design is something which defines our personality, but wearing a chunk of thought is more than a matter of love for different languages! It's a blend of thoughtful manifestation with fashionista crux to invoke artistic enlightenment.

What On Store For Us?

The calligraphy prints are engraved in three major styles: Eastern, Western, and Arabic. However, fashion freaks can experiment with colours, embroidery, and threads, but customised prints are the most popular in this category.

Scarf with calligraphy pattern | Pinterest

Precisely, the ancient art of designing 'Toghra' (framed calligraphy on canvas) can add a new charm to your wardrobe. So, if you love a quote, poem, or verse, get it printed on your T-shirt, dupatta, sari, or sneakers. The personalised design options are available in ample quantity and can be easily accessed on online portals and offline stores.

Embracing The Fashion Trend

Calligraphy (Devanagari) prints | Isha

The new-wave literature festivals and art exhibitions have propelled this new idea of language aesthetics among a classified population in India. Apart from creative stores in English, Urdu, Devanagari and other vernacular-oriented celebrations, many brands are offering customised options at pretty reasonable prices.