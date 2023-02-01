e-Paper Get App
Union Budget 2023: Smokers express their grief over increased custom duty on cigarettes; begin meme fest on Twitter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the 2023 Union Budget, the last full budget before the 2024 General Elections and state polls in states such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. The budget aims to lower the fiscal deficit, boost investment and state spending to support the economy amid the global slowdown.

While the budget provided major relief as the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that no income tax will be levied on those who earn utmost Rs 7 lakh per annum. But for smokers, the budget proved to be a disappointment. She proposed that the import duty on cigarettes would be increased by 16 per cent which triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

Check the hilarious memes posted by them below:

While the smokers expressed their grief as they have to pay more to buy cigarettes, it is also true that cigarette smoking is injurious to health and should be avoided.

