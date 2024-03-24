Boost Your Productivity: Discover these Best 5 Habit Tracking Apps

Loop Habit Tracker

Users can create personalised habits tailored to their goals and needs. The app allows customisation of habit names, icons, colours, and scheduling (daily, weekly, or specific days). Loop helps users maintain streaks by tracking their progress and consistency in completing habits over time. Streaks can be a powerful motivator for building long-lasting habits. Users can set reminders for each habit to ensure they stay on track. Reminders can be scheduled at specific times or intervals according to individual preferences.

Available: Android

Habitica

Habitica transforms your daily tasks, habits, and goals into quests and challenges within a virtual RPG world. Completing tasks earns you experience points (XP) and gold, while neglecting them results in damage to your character. Users can create and customise their own avatar, which represents them within the Habitica game world. As you complete tasks and level up, you can unlock new customisation options and equipment for your avatar. You can input your daily tasks and to-dos into Habitica, which appear as actionable items on your task list. Completing these tasks earns you rewards and helps you progress in the game.

Available: iOS, Android

HabitBull

HabitBull serves as your reliable ally in managing your daily habits and routines effectively. This robust companion empowers you to monitor all aspects of your daily life seamlessly. Receive timely notifications for crucial tasks and commitments. Begin by tracking habits you wish to overcome, such as nail-biting, smoking, or excessive drinking. Identifying these patterns makes it simpler to address them. Whether your goal is to increase reading time, quit smoking, initiate a workout routine, or simply monitor your social media usage, this app facilitates your endeavours.

Available: iOS, Android

Read Also 5 Apps That Will Help You Track Your Carbon Footprint

Productive – Habit Tracker

This application aids in cultivating transformative, positive habits for life. Establish personal objectives, monitor your advancement, and prioritize actions that enhance your well-being, happiness, and productivity. Modify, accomplish, cease, or temporarily halt habits at your convenience. Enhance habit tracking with added notes to emphasize key moments throughout your day. Select your target, benefit from daily habit suggestions, reflection check-ins, and motivational cues to propel your progress. Elevate your daily regimen by fulfilling guided tasks and engaging in friendly competition with users worldwide.

Available: iOS, Android

HabitShare

HabitShare is a social habit-tracking platform that encourages collaboration among users to foster accountability and motivation. Share your habit progress with friends and family, leveraging their support to stay on track and achieve your goals. With HabitShare, you can cultivate positive habits and celebrate milestones together, creating a supportive environment for personal growth and development.

Available: iOS, Android