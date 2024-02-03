5 Apps That Will Help You Track Your Carbon Footprint

Pic: Freepik

JouleBug

JouleBug is a sustainability and eco-friendly living app designed to encourage users to adopt more sustainable habits.The app motivates users through challenges and badges. Users can participate in sustainability challenges, earn badges, and compete with friends to see who can make the most positive impact. JouleBug offers practical tips and suggestions for sustainable living. It educates users on small changes they can make to reduce their environmental footprint and live a more eco-friendly lifestyle.

Available: iOS, Android

Capture

Capture aims to encourage people to adopt a climate-friendly lifestyle. The platform provides you with a gamified learning experience with in-app challenges and sustainable lifestyle programmes and allows you to earn rewards. We ultimately seek to empower everyone on a business, individual and community level to drive real change. Create a global movement through collective individual action. Learn about the steps to take to transition to a sustainable lifestyle, complete challenges, earn rewards and contribute to your preferred causes.

Available: iOS, Android

Joro

Joro allows users to monitor and track their personal carbon footprints by logging various lifestyle activities and choices. Users can set sustainability goals and participate in challenges to encourage positive behaviour change. This gamification element aims to make the process of reducing one’s carbon footprint more engaging. The app may offer real-time tracking of carbon emissions, enabling users to see the immediate impact of their choices on the environment. Joro has features related to carbon offsetting, allowing users to compensate for their carbon emissions by supporting verified carbon offset projects.

Available: iOS, Android

Adva

With growing focus on individual contributions to the reversal of climate change and its effects on Earth, Adva will help you to not only track and reduce your environmental impact, but also earn you rewards for going green. It also helps you track your progress in terms of electricity, carbon and water saved - and helps you contribute to Gold & VERA certified carbon offsets. With its adaptive technology, Adva uses insights from your lifestyle to recommend tasks to complete and build on a foundation of sustainable habits and behaviour. On top of helping you go green, Adva rewards you for your efforts too.

Available: iOS, Android

Good On You

Good On You app focuses on ethical and sustainable fashion. Good On You rates fashion brands on a scale, considering factors such as labour conditions, environmental impact, and animal welfare. Users can make informed choices by checking a brand’s rating before making a purchase. The app allows users to search for specific brands or discover new ones based on their ethical and sustainability criteria. It provides detailed information about each brand’s practices. Users can receive personalized recommendations for ethical and sustainable fashion based on their preferences and values.

Available: iOS, Android